How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and Elvis Andrus will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Guardians' .249 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (246 total).
  • The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 191 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the squad with a batting average of .289, and leads the Guardians in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 55.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Ramirez is 25th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Myles Straw is hitting .222 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Straw ranks 363rd in home runs and 315th in RBI.
  • Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .309.
  • Steven Kwan is hitting .271 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.236) this season while adding three home runs and 11 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Andrus ranks 203rd in home runs and 259th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .284 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Kemp ranks 306th in homers and 291st in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .211.
  • Sean Murphy is slugging .361 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 23 runs.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

6/7/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Home

6/7/2022

Rangers

L 6-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rangers

W 4-0

Home

6/9/2022

Athletics

W 8-4

Home

6/10/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Red Sox

L 8-0

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

L 5-2

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

L 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

L 13-2

Away

6/9/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

6/10/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
USATSI_18506579
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Braves

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
USATSI_18506908
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Yankees

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
USATSI_18504992
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy