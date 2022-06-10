How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and Elvis Andrus will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians' .249 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Guardians are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (246 total).

The Guardians' .314 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .210 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 191 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the squad with a batting average of .289, and leads the Guardians in home runs, with 15 and runs batted in with 55.

Among all MLB hitters, Ramirez is 25th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Myles Straw is hitting .222 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Straw ranks 363rd in home runs and 315th in RBI.

Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .309.

Steven Kwan is hitting .271 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.236) this season while adding three home runs and 11 RBI.

In all of baseball, Andrus ranks 203rd in home runs and 259th in RBI.

Tony Kemp has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .319. He's slugging .284 on the year.

Among all major league hitters, Kemp ranks 306th in homers and 291st in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (25) this season while batting .211.

Sean Murphy is slugging .361 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 23 runs.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 6/7/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Home 6/7/2022 Rangers L 6-3 Home 6/8/2022 Rangers W 4-0 Home 6/9/2022 Athletics W 8-4 Home 6/10/2022 Athletics - Home 6/11/2022 Athletics - Home 6/12/2022 Athletics - Home 6/14/2022 Rockies - Away 6/15/2022 Rockies - Away 6/16/2022 Rockies - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Red Sox L 8-0 Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox L 5-2 Home 6/7/2022 Braves L 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Braves L 13-2 Away 6/9/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 6/10/2022 Guardians - Away 6/11/2022 Guardians - Away 6/12/2022 Guardians - Away 6/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/15/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/16/2022 Red Sox - Away

Regional restrictions apply.