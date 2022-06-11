How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians will send a hot-hitting Jose Ramirez to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams take the field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Guardians are ninth in the league with a .249 batting average.
  • The Guardians have the No. 17 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (249 total runs).
  • The Guardians rank 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 193 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the Guardians with 16 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .299.
  • In all of MLB, Ramirez is fourth in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Myles Straw is hitting .218 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
  • Among all MLB batters, Straw is 361st in homers and 317th in RBI.
  • Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while batting .303.
  • Steven Kwan is hitting .270 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.236) this season while adding three home runs and 11 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Andrus ranks 207th in homers and 262nd in RBI.
  • Seth Brown is batting .212 this season with a team-high six home runs and 26 RBI.
  • Brown is 92nd in home runs and 81st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Sean Murphy's six home runs lead all Oakland hitters, and he's slugging .376.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .230 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .278 this season.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Home

6/7/2022

Rangers

L 6-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rangers

W 4-0

Home

6/9/2022

Athletics

W 8-4

Home

6/10/2022

Athletics

W 3-2

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Red Sox

L 5-2

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

L 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

L 13-2

Away

6/9/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

6/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Away

6/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
