How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

The Cleveland Guardians will send a hot-hitting Jose Ramirez to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams take the field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians are ninth in the league with a .249 batting average.

The Guardians have the No. 17 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (249 total runs).

The Guardians rank 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 193 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the Guardians with 16 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .299.

In all of MLB, Ramirez is fourth in home runs and first in RBI.

Myles Straw is hitting .218 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.

Among all MLB batters, Straw is 361st in homers and 317th in RBI.

Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while batting .303.

Steven Kwan is hitting .270 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.236) this season while adding three home runs and 11 RBI.

In all of baseball, Andrus ranks 207th in homers and 262nd in RBI.

Seth Brown is batting .212 this season with a team-high six home runs and 26 RBI.

Brown is 92nd in home runs and 81st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Sean Murphy's six home runs lead all Oakland hitters, and he's slugging .376.

Tony Kemp is batting .230 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .278 this season.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Home 6/7/2022 Rangers L 6-3 Home 6/8/2022 Rangers W 4-0 Home 6/9/2022 Athletics W 8-4 Home 6/10/2022 Athletics W 3-2 Home 6/11/2022 Athletics - Home 6/12/2022 Athletics - Home 6/14/2022 Rockies - Away 6/15/2022 Rockies - Away 6/16/2022 Rockies - Away 6/17/2022 Dodgers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/5/2022 Red Sox L 5-2 Home 6/7/2022 Braves L 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Braves L 13-2 Away 6/9/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 6/10/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Away 6/11/2022 Guardians - Away 6/12/2022 Guardians - Away 6/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/15/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/16/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/17/2022 Royals - Home

