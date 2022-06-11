How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/11/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Guardians will send a hot-hitting Jose Ramirez to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams take the field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Guardians are ninth in the league with a .249 batting average.
- The Guardians have the No. 17 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (249 total runs).
- The Guardians rank 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 193 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Guardians Impact Players
- Ramirez leads the Guardians with 16 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .299.
- In all of MLB, Ramirez is fourth in home runs and first in RBI.
- Myles Straw is hitting .218 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
- Among all MLB batters, Straw is 361st in homers and 317th in RBI.
- Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while batting .303.
- Steven Kwan is hitting .270 with seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 21 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.236) this season while adding three home runs and 11 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Andrus ranks 207th in homers and 262nd in RBI.
- Seth Brown is batting .212 this season with a team-high six home runs and 26 RBI.
- Brown is 92nd in home runs and 81st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Sean Murphy's six home runs lead all Oakland hitters, and he's slugging .376.
- Tony Kemp is batting .230 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .278 this season.
Guardians and Athletics Schedules
Guardians
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Rangers
W 6-3
Home
6/7/2022
Rangers
L 6-3
Home
6/8/2022
Rangers
W 4-0
Home
6/9/2022
Athletics
W 8-4
Home
6/10/2022
Athletics
W 3-2
Home
6/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/16/2022
Rockies
-
Away
6/17/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Red Sox
L 5-2
Home
6/7/2022
Braves
L 3-2
Away
6/8/2022
Braves
L 13-2
Away
6/9/2022
Guardians
L 8-4
Away
6/10/2022
Guardians
L 3-2
Away
6/11/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/12/2022
Guardians
-
Away
6/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/15/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
6/17/2022
Royals
-
Home
