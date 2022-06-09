How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and Sean Murphy will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Guardians have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.246).

The Guardians have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (238 total runs).

The Guardians rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 187 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Guardians Impact Players

Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .290, and paces the Guardians in home runs, with 14 and runs batted in with 54.

Of all MLB batters, Ramirez ranks 23rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Myles Straw is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.

Straw ranks 364th in homers and 313th in RBI so far this season.

Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .310.

Owen Miller has 13 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .262.

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.234) this season while adding three home runs and 11 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus is 201st in home runs and 252nd in RBI.

Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .202.

Among all MLB hitters, Murphy is 115th in home runs and 99th in RBI.

Tony Kemp is slashing .233/.312/.278 this season for the Athletics.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with five and runs batted in with 23.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/4/2022 Orioles L 5-4 Away 6/5/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 6/7/2022 Rangers W 6-3 Home 6/7/2022 Rangers L 6-3 Home 6/8/2022 Rangers W 4-0 Home 6/9/2022 Athletics - Home 6/10/2022 Athletics - Home 6/11/2022 Athletics - Home 6/12/2022 Athletics - Home 6/14/2022 Rockies - Away 6/15/2022 Rockies - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Red Sox L 7-2 Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox L 8-0 Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox L 5-2 Home 6/7/2022 Braves L 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Braves L 13-2 Away 6/9/2022 Guardians - Away 6/10/2022 Guardians - Away 6/11/2022 Guardians - Away 6/12/2022 Guardians - Away 6/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/15/2022 Red Sox - Away

