How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) and left fielder Steven Kwan (38) run to the dugout during a rain delay in the fifth inning Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez and Sean Murphy will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Guardians vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Guardians have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.246).
  • The Guardians have the No. 18 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (238 total runs).
  • The Guardians rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 187 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .274.

Guardians Impact Players

  • Ramirez leads the lineup with a batting average of .290, and paces the Guardians in home runs, with 14 and runs batted in with 54.
  • Of all MLB batters, Ramirez ranks 23rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Myles Straw is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a triple and 30 walks.
  • Straw ranks 364th in homers and 313th in RBI so far this season.
  • Andres Gimenez has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .310.
  • Owen Miller has 13 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .262.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus leads Oakland in batting average (.234) this season while adding three home runs and 11 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Andrus is 201st in home runs and 252nd in RBI.
  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .202.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Murphy is 115th in home runs and 99th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .233/.312/.278 this season for the Athletics.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with five and runs batted in with 23.

Guardians and Athletics Schedules

Guardians

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Orioles

L 5-4

Away

6/5/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

6/7/2022

Rangers

W 6-3

Home

6/7/2022

Rangers

L 6-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rangers

W 4-0

Home

6/9/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/10/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Red Sox

L 7-2

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

L 8-0

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

L 5-2

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

L 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

L 13-2

Away

6/9/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/10/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/11/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
