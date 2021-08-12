Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Indians: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics will look to continue making their postseason push on Thursday afternoon in their series finale against the Indians.
Author:

One of the most entertaining teams to watch so far during the 2021 MLB season has been the Oakland Athletics. At this point in the season, the A's are sitting at 66-48, just two games out of the division lead for the American League West. Right now, they are locked into a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians, with the series finale being played today.

In the first two games of the series, the A's were able to take both. They won the first game of the series by a final score of 4-3 and then won 6-3 in the second game. While the Indians aren't a winning team by record, they aren't a pushover either.

Yesterday, the Athletics' offense was powered by Jed Lowrie, who cranked out a home run and drove in three RBI's. Oakland is a good team both at the plate and with their pitching and they are a sleeper team to keep an eye on as the postseason draws closer.

On the other side of the diamond, the Indians mustered up three runs yesterday with Harold Ramirez and Oscar Mercado each driving in a run. To beat the A's in the series finale, they are going to need to put together a better offensive performance.

Speaking of the series finale, the Athletics will start Chris Bassitt on the mound. He has put together an impressive season with an 11-3 record to go along with a 3.19 ERA. Every single time he takes the mound, Oakland feels like they have a good chance to pick up a win.

Facing him for the Indians will be Eli Morgan, who has struggled a bit this year. Morgan holds a 1-4 record and has mustered up a 6.09 ERA. Obviously, the pitching matchup favors the A's in this one.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:10pm ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On paper, the Athletics should be able to power their way to a series sweep. However, the Indians are playing for pride and aren't going to go down without a fight. This should be a very entertaining game to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

