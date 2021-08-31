How to Watch A's at Tigers

August 31, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Oakland A's at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics seek their third straight win as they head to Detroit to start a three-game series.
Author:

The Athletics arrive in Detroit for a three-game series with the Tigers having won their last two games after dropping six straight.

Oakland faced teams in playoff position in eleven of its last 13 games, and the other two games were against the Mariners, who are right on the Athletics' heels in the American League wild card race.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oakland sits two games behind the Red Sox in the hunt for the second wild card, and the Mariners and Blue Jays sit 2.5 games behind the A's.

The Tigers sit well outside the playoff picture and have lost four of their last five games.

Cole Irvin will take the mound for Oakland, while the Tigers will start Tarik Skubal on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
31
2021

Oakland A's at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

