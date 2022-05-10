How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics play Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Athletics vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Athletics vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Athletics are 29th in MLB with a .200 batting average.
- The Athletics are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.4 runs per game (96 total).
- The Athletics are last in the league with an on-base percentage of .264.
- The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- The Tigers have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 78 (2.9 per game).
- The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.291).
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads the Athletics with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 15.
- Including all MLB hitters, Murphy ranks 125th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Sheldon Neuse has a club-best .304 batting average.
- Neuse is 116th in homers and 51st in RBI so far this year.
- Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 15 runs batted in.
- Elvis Andrus has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .184.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows is batting .284 with 11 RBI, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.
- Meadows ranks 289th in homers and 98th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Candelario is batting .200 with an OBP of .255 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.
- Candelario is 116th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 163rd in RBI.
- Javier Baez leads Detroit in runs batted in (11) this season. He has a .236 batting average and a .389 slugging percentage.
- Robbie Grossman has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .378. He's slugging .312 on the year.
Athletics and Tigers Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Home
5/6/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Away
5/8/2022
Twins
L 4-3
Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
W 2-0
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/12/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/6/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/7/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/8/2022
Astros
L 5-0
Away
5/9/2022
Athletics
L 2-0
Home
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/10/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/13/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/14/2022
Orioles
-
Home
