How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A fan attempts to make a catch above Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) on a solo home run by Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (not pictured) during the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics play Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Athletics are 29th in MLB with a .200 batting average.
  • The Athletics are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.4 runs per game (96 total).
  • The Athletics are last in the league with an on-base percentage of .264.
  • The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Tigers have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 78 (2.9 per game).
  • The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.291).

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads the Athletics with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 15.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Murphy ranks 125th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
  • Sheldon Neuse has a club-best .304 batting average.
  • Neuse is 116th in homers and 51st in RBI so far this year.
  • Seth Brown leads the Athletics with 15 runs batted in.
  • Elvis Andrus has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .184.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows is batting .284 with 11 RBI, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.
  • Meadows ranks 289th in homers and 98th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Candelario is batting .200 with an OBP of .255 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.
  • Candelario is 116th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 163rd in RBI.
  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in runs batted in (11) this season. He has a .236 batting average and a .389 slugging percentage.
  • Robbie Grossman has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .378. He's slugging .312 on the year.

Athletics and Tigers Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

L 4-3

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/5/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

L 2-0

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/14/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

