Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A fan attempts to make a catch above Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) on a solo home run by Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (not pictured) during the third inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers will look to outdo Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Tigers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.220).
  • The Tigers score the second-fewest runs in baseball (85 total, 2.8 per game).
  • The Tigers are 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.
  • The Athletics rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .200.
  • The Athletics have scored 102 runs (3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .263.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Austin Meadows has recorded a team-high batting average of .293 and leads the Tigers in runs batted in with a mark of 11.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Meadows' home runs rank him 291st, and his RBI tally places him 107th.
  • Candelario has driven in the most runs for the Tigers with 11 runs batted in.
  • Candelario is 123rd in home runs in MLB and 107th in RBI.
  • Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 11 runs batted in.
  • Robbie Grossman is batting .231 with four doubles and 17 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .211.
  • Murphy is 51st in home runs and 52nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .291 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
  • Neuse is 123rd in homers and 64th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .293 this season.
  • Elvis Andrus has 17 hits and an OBP of .262 to go with a slugging percentage of .269 this season.

Tigers and Athletics Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

L 2-0

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

W 6-0

Away

5/10/2022

Athletics

L 4-1

Home

5/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/14/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/15/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/16/2022

Rays

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

L 4-3

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-1

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

