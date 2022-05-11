Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers will look to outdo Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Tigers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.220).
- The Tigers score the second-fewest runs in baseball (85 total, 2.8 per game).
- The Tigers are 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .291.
- The Athletics rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .200.
- The Athletics have scored 102 runs (3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .263.
Tigers Impact Players
- Austin Meadows has recorded a team-high batting average of .293 and leads the Tigers in runs batted in with a mark of 11.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Meadows' home runs rank him 291st, and his RBI tally places him 107th.
- Candelario has driven in the most runs for the Tigers with 11 runs batted in.
- Candelario is 123rd in home runs in MLB and 107th in RBI.
- Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 11 runs batted in.
- Robbie Grossman is batting .231 with four doubles and 17 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .211.
- Murphy is 51st in home runs and 52nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .291 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
- Neuse is 123rd in homers and 64th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Tony Kemp has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .293 this season.
- Elvis Andrus has 17 hits and an OBP of .262 to go with a slugging percentage of .269 this season.
Tigers and Athletics Schedules
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Away
5/8/2022
Astros
L 5-0
Away
5/9/2022
Athletics
L 2-0
Home
5/10/2022
Athletics
W 6-0
Away
5/10/2022
Athletics
L 4-1
Home
5/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/13/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/14/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/15/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/16/2022
Rays
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Away
5/8/2022
Twins
L 4-3
Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
W 2-0
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
L 6-0
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
W 4-1
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/12/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)