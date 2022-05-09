How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers square off against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Monday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Tigers are 26th in MLB with a .220 batting average.
  • The Tigers are the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 2.9 runs per game (78 total).
  • The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 96 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.

Tigers Impact Players

  • The Tigers are lead in runs batted in by Austin Meadows with a mark of 11, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .284.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Meadows is 289th in home runs and 98th in RBI.
  • Candelario is hitting .200 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Candelario is 116th in homers and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Javier Baez has racked up a team-best 11 runs batted in.
  • Robbie Grossman is batting .262 with four doubles and 14 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
  • In all of the major leagues, Murphy ranks 41st in homers and 37th in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse is batting .304 to lead Oakland this season.
  • Neuse is 116th in home runs and 51st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in (15) this season. He has a .185 batting average and a .333 slugging percentage.
  • Elvis Andrus has 16 hits and an OBP of .268 to go with a slugging percentage of .276 this season.

Tigers and Athletics Schedules

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Pirates

L 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/6/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/7/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Away

5/8/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Away

5/9/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/10/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/13/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Rays

L 10-7

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

L 4-3

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Oakland Athletics at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

