How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows (17) and shortstop Javier Baez (28) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jeimer Candelario and the Detroit Tigers square off against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Monday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Tigers are 26th in MLB with a .220 batting average.

The Tigers are the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 2.9 runs per game (78 total).

The Tigers rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 96 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .264.

Tigers Impact Players

The Tigers are lead in runs batted in by Austin Meadows with a mark of 11, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .284.

Including all hitters in MLB, Meadows is 289th in home runs and 98th in RBI.

Candelario is hitting .200 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Candelario is 116th in homers and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Javier Baez has racked up a team-best 11 runs batted in.

Robbie Grossman is batting .262 with four doubles and 14 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.

In all of the major leagues, Murphy ranks 41st in homers and 37th in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse is batting .304 to lead Oakland this season.

Neuse is 116th in home runs and 51st in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in (15) this season. He has a .185 batting average and a .333 slugging percentage.

Elvis Andrus has 16 hits and an OBP of .268 to go with a slugging percentage of .276 this season.

Tigers and Athletics Schedules

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Pirates L 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/6/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/7/2022 Astros L 3-2 Away 5/8/2022 Astros L 5-0 Away 5/9/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Athletics - Away 5/10/2022 Athletics - Home 5/11/2022 Athletics - Home 5/12/2022 Athletics - Home 5/13/2022 Orioles - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Rays L 10-7 Home 5/4/2022 Rays L 3-0 Home 5/6/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 5/7/2022 Twins L 1-0 Away 5/8/2022 Twins L 4-3 Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Tigers - Away 5/11/2022 Tigers - Away 5/12/2022 Tigers - Away 5/13/2022 Angels - Home

Regional restrictions apply.