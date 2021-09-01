How to Watch A's at Tigers

The A's will look to make it four wins in a row when they take on the Tigers in the second of their three-game set.

Matt Chapman came up big for the A's last night, hitting two home runs to propel Oakland to a 9-3 win. It was home run 22 and 23 for Chapman, who has struggled at times from the plate this year but looked sharp recently.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

You can stream the game on fuboTV.

The win helped the A's gain a game on the Astros in the AL West and the Red Sox and Yankees in the wild card. All three teams lost last night, and it was the best-case scenario for and Oakland team looking to get back to the playoffs.

The loss was the Tigers' fourth in a row, and they are now nine games under .500. The only thing the Tigers are playing for now is to stay out of last place in the AL Central. They currently sit in third place but are just a couple of games ahead of both the Royals and Twins.

The Tigers will send out Wily Peralta to start the second game of the series. Peralta hasn't earned a victory since the middle of July and is looking to finally get back in the win column on Wednesday. The A's will go with James Kaprielian in hopes of winning their fifth straight game. Oakland lost his last start but had won the previous three.

