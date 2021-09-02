How to Watch A's at Tigers

September 2, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Oakland A's at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oakland A's look to win the series after blowing a late lead against the Tigers on Tuesday.
Author:

The Oakland A's saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night when they let a late lead slip away against the Tigers. The A's led 6-5 heading to the bottom of the seventh but gave up three runs over the next two innings to lose the game. It was a tough loss for a team looking to catch the Red Sox and Yankees in the wild card.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the A's at Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oakland gets its chance for a series win Thursday afternoon before it heads up to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays. The A's hope Frankie Montas can give them a quality start and bring home a win on getaway day. Montas pitched great his last time out, giving up no runs over seven innings against the Yankees. 

The Tigers have been celebrating star Miguel Cabrera all year as he went for 500 home runs. He accomplished the feat last week in Toronto and added to his total last night against the A's to help Detroit get a win. It's one of the only things that Tigers fans have been excited about this year, and he has delivered.

The Tigers will send Matt Manning to the mound hoping to spoil the A's day. Manning has given up just 23 runs over his last nine starts. He hasn't got many wins to show for it, but he has done a great job of keeping Detroit in games. They will need a similar outing from Manning on Thursday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
2
2021

Oakland A's at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
1:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
