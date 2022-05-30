How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will play Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022

Monday, May 30, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros rank 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring four runs per game (193 total runs).

The Astros' .305 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 173 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .280 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.

Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him 28th.

Alex Bregman is hitting .235 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Bregman ranks 53rd in home runs and 28th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 29 runs batted in.

Michael Brantley is batting .274 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with five while driving in 22 runs.

Murphy's home run total places him 77th in MLB, and he ranks 71st in RBI.

Andrus has 34 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Andrus is currently 163rd in home runs and 253rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with five and runs batted in with 23.

Tony Kemp has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .318. He's slugging .282 on the year.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Guardians W 7-3 Home 5/25/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Mariners L 6-1 Away 5/28/2022 Mariners L 6-0 Away 5/29/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Away 5/30/2022 Athletics - Away 5/31/2022 Athletics - Away 6/1/2022 Athletics - Away 6/3/2022 Royals - Away 6/4/2022 Royals - Away 6/5/2022 Royals - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/26/2022 Rangers L 4-1 Home 5/27/2022 Rangers L 8-5 Home 5/28/2022 Rangers L 11-4 Home 5/29/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Astros - Home 6/1/2022 Astros - Home 6/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox - Home

