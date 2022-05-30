How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will play Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 24th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
  • The Astros have the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring four runs per game (193 total runs).
  • The Astros' .305 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 173 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .280 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez leads the Astros with 12 long balls.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally ranks him 28th.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .235 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 53rd in home runs and 28th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Kyle Tucker paces the Astros with 29 runs batted in.
  • Michael Brantley is batting .274 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with five while driving in 22 runs.
  • Murphy's home run total places him 77th in MLB, and he ranks 71st in RBI.
  • Andrus has 34 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
  • Andrus is currently 163rd in home runs and 253rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with five and runs batted in with 23.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 37 hits this season and has an OBP of .318. He's slugging .282 on the year.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Guardians

W 7-3

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

W 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

L 6-1

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

L 6-0

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

L 4-1

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

L 8-5

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

L 11-4

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
