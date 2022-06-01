How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Elvis Andrus and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum against Cristian Javier, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros' .228 batting average ranks 25th in the league.

The Astros are the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (198 total).

The Astros' .304 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 174 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .278.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez has a team-best 14 home runs.

Of all major league hitters, Alvarez ranks 62nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is batting .230 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Bregman is 58th in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 29 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is hitting .286 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .206 this season with a team-high five home runs.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Murphy ranks 81st in home runs and 79th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with five and runs batted in with 23.

Among all major league hitters, Brown is 81st in homers and 60th in RBI.

Andrus has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .227/.297/.347.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland in batting average (.237) this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Guardians W 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Mariners L 6-1 Away 5/28/2022 Mariners L 6-0 Away 5/29/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Away 5/30/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 5/31/2022 Athletics - Away 6/1/2022 Athletics - Away 6/3/2022 Royals - Away 6/4/2022 Royals - Away 6/5/2022 Royals - Away 6/6/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Rangers L 4-1 Home 5/27/2022 Rangers L 8-5 Home 5/28/2022 Rangers L 11-4 Home 5/29/2022 Rangers W 6-5 Home 5/30/2022 Astros L 5-1 Home 5/31/2022 Astros - Home 6/1/2022 Astros - Home 6/3/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/4/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/5/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Braves - Away

