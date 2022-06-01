How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 31, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) throws the ball in a run down during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and projected starter Cole Irvin on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.228).
  • The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 201, 4.0 per game.
  • The Astros are 19th in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .212 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 175 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez is third in home runs and 25th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks while hitting .226.
  • Bregman is 58th in home runs and 30th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-best 29 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve has six doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while batting .279.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus has been key for Oakland with 36 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .364.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Andrus ranks 168th in homers and 258th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with five while driving in 22 runs and slugging .379.
  • Murphy ranks 84th in home runs and 83rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (five) and runs batted in (23) this season while batting .210.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .244 batting average.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Mariners

L 6-1

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

L 6-0

Away

5/29/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Away

5/30/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

5/31/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

6/1/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/3/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/4/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/5/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/6/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/7/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Rangers

L 8-5

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

L 11-4

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

W 6-5

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Home

5/31/2022

Astros

L 3-1

Home

6/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/3/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/4/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/5/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/8/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
