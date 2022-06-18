How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) scores a run on an RBI double hit by shortstop Elvis Andrus (not pictured) against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals will take the field on Friday at Oakland Coliseum against Frankie Montas, who starts for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Athletics are last in the majors with a .211 batting average.
  • The Athletics have the No. 28 offense in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (212 total runs).
  • The Athletics rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .274.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 236 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown has posted a team-high eight home runs and has driven in 31 runs.
  • Brown is 60th in home runs and 61st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Elvis Andrus has 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .219.
  • Andrus ranks 220th in homers and 278th in RBI so far this season.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .208 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Tony Kemp leads the Athletics with a team-leading batting average of .234.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .246 for Kansas City with a team-high 32 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 60th and his RBI tally ranks 54th.
  • Merrifield has 56 hits and an OBP of .260 to go with a slugging percentage of .307 this season.
  • Overall, Merrifield is 220th in home runs and 94th in RBI this year.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .301 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Hunter Dozier has 54 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Athletics and Royals Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Guardians

W 10-5

Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

L 6-1

Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

L 10-1

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

W 4-3

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/18/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Orioles

L 6-4

Home

6/12/2022

Orioles

L 10-7

Home

6/13/2022

Giants

L 6-2

Away

6/14/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

6/15/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

6/17/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

