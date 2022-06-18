Jun 17, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Bethancourt and Bobby Witt Jr. will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals take the field at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, at 4:07 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Athletics vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Athletics have the worst batting average in the league (.210).

The Athletics are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.2 runs per game (213 total).

The Athletics are 29th in the league with a .274 on-base percentage.

The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 241 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

Athletics Impact Players

Elvis Andrus is batting .224 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Of all batters in baseball, Andrus' home runs rank him 221st, and his RBI tally places him 278th.

Seth Brown's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with eight home runs and 31 RBI.

Including all MLB hitters, Brown ranks 63rd in homers and 62nd in RBI.

Sean Murphy is hitting .204 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Tony Kemp paces the Athletics with a .233 batting average.

Royals Impact Players

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 32 while batting .245.

Among all batters in MLB, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 63rd and his RBI tally is 55th.

Whit Merrifield has 59 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .313 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Merrifield ranks 221st in homers and 96th in RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .303 to lead Kansas City this season.

Hunter Dozier has 54 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Athletics and Royals Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 6/14/2022 Red Sox L 6-1 Away 6/15/2022 Red Sox L 10-1 Away 6/16/2022 Red Sox W 4-3 Away 6/17/2022 Royals L 5-1 Home 6/18/2022 Royals - Home 6/19/2022 Royals - Home 6/21/2022 Mariners - Home 6/22/2022 Mariners - Home 6/23/2022 Mariners - Home 6/24/2022 Royals - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Orioles L 10-7 Home 6/13/2022 Giants L 6-2 Away 6/14/2022 Giants L 4-2 Away 6/15/2022 Giants W 3-2 Away 6/17/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 6/18/2022 Athletics - Away 6/19/2022 Athletics - Away 6/20/2022 Angels - Away 6/21/2022 Angels - Away 6/22/2022 Angels - Away 6/24/2022 Athletics - Home

Regional restrictions apply.