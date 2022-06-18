Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 17, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Bethancourt and Bobby Witt Jr. will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals take the field at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, at 4:07 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Athletics vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Athletics have the worst batting average in the league (.210).
  • The Athletics are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.2 runs per game (213 total).
  • The Athletics are 29th in the league with a .274 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 241 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

Athletics Impact Players

  • Elvis Andrus is batting .224 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Andrus' home runs rank him 221st, and his RBI tally places him 278th.
  • Seth Brown's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with eight home runs and 31 RBI.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Brown ranks 63rd in homers and 62nd in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is hitting .204 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Tony Kemp paces the Athletics with a .233 batting average.

Royals Impact Players

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 32 while batting .245.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 63rd and his RBI tally is 55th.
  • Whit Merrifield has 59 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .313 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Merrifield ranks 221st in homers and 96th in RBI.
  • Andrew Benintendi is batting .303 to lead Kansas City this season.
  • Hunter Dozier has 54 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Athletics and Royals Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

L 6-1

Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

L 10-1

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

W 4-3

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Home

6/18/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Orioles

L 10-7

Home

6/13/2022

Giants

L 6-2

Away

6/14/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

6/15/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

6/17/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

6/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/24/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy

By Evan Lazar19 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
USATSI_18554414
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

By Christine Brown49 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy