Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Christian Bethancourt and Bobby Witt Jr. will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals take the field at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday, at 4:07 PM ET.
Athletics vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Athletics vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Athletics have the worst batting average in the league (.210).
- The Athletics are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.2 runs per game (213 total).
- The Athletics are 29th in the league with a .274 on-base percentage.
- The Royals' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 241 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Royals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).
Athletics Impact Players
- Elvis Andrus is batting .224 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Of all batters in baseball, Andrus' home runs rank him 221st, and his RBI tally places him 278th.
- Seth Brown's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with eight home runs and 31 RBI.
- Including all MLB hitters, Brown ranks 63rd in homers and 62nd in RBI.
- Sean Murphy is hitting .204 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Tony Kemp paces the Athletics with a .233 batting average.
Royals Impact Players
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 32 while batting .245.
- Among all batters in MLB, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 63rd and his RBI tally is 55th.
- Whit Merrifield has 59 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .313 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Merrifield ranks 221st in homers and 96th in RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi is batting .303 to lead Kansas City this season.
- Hunter Dozier has 54 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .425 this season.
Athletics and Royals Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Guardians
L 6-3
Away
6/14/2022
Red Sox
L 6-1
Away
6/15/2022
Red Sox
L 10-1
Away
6/16/2022
Red Sox
W 4-3
Away
6/17/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Home
6/18/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/19/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Orioles
L 10-7
Home
6/13/2022
Giants
L 6-2
Away
6/14/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
6/15/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
6/17/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
6/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/24/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
18
2022
Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)