How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Royals versus Oakland Athletics game on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Bobby Witt Jr. and Elvis Andrus.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Royals have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Royals score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (243 total, 3.8 per game).
- The Royals' .302 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 213 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .272.
Royals Impact Players
- Witt Jr. has put up a team-leading 32 runs batted in.
- Witt Jr. ranks 64th in home runs and 60th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Whit Merrifield is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Merrifield ranks 226th in homers and 91st in RBI so far this season.
- Andrew Benintendi leads the Royals' lineup with a .301 batting average.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Andrus is batting .222 with three home runs and 11 RBI for Oakland this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Andrus' home run total is 226th and his RBI tally is 285th.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .199.
- Brown is 64th in home runs and 64th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Sean Murphy has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
- Tony Kemp leads Oakland in batting average (.230) this season.
Royals and Athletics Schedules
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Giants
L 6-2
Away
6/14/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Away
6/15/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
6/17/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
6/18/2022
Athletics
W 2-0
Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/24/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/25/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Red Sox
L 6-1
Away
6/15/2022
Red Sox
L 10-1
Away
6/16/2022
Red Sox
W 4-3
Away
6/17/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Home
6/18/2022
Royals
L 2-0
Home
6/19/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
-
Away
