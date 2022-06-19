How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals versus Oakland Athletics game on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Bobby Witt Jr. and Elvis Andrus.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Royals have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Royals score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (243 total, 3.8 per game).
  • The Royals' .302 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 213 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .272.

Royals Impact Players

  • Witt Jr. has put up a team-leading 32 runs batted in.
  • Witt Jr. ranks 64th in home runs and 60th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Whit Merrifield is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
  • Merrifield ranks 226th in homers and 91st in RBI so far this season.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads the Royals' lineup with a .301 batting average.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Andrus is batting .222 with three home runs and 11 RBI for Oakland this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Andrus' home run total is 226th and his RBI tally is 285th.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (31) this season while batting .199.
  • Brown is 64th in home runs and 64th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Sean Murphy has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland in batting average (.230) this season.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Giants

L 6-2

Away

6/14/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Away

6/15/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

6/17/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

6/18/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/24/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Red Sox

L 6-1

Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

L 10-1

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

W 4-3

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Home

6/18/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
