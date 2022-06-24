Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 20, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7), first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) and left fielder Whit Merrifield (15) celebrate after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals square off against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 8:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Royals are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.8 runs per game (261 total).
  • The Royals' .302 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 220 (3.1 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Royals Impact Players

  • Witt Jr. has put up a team-leading 36 runs batted in.
  • Including all major league batters, Witt Jr. ranks 103rd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Whit Merrifield has 15 doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .229.
  • Merrifield is 235th in homers and 90th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Andrew Benintendi has accumulated a team-high batting average of .295.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 32.
  • Brown ranks 61st in homers and 72nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .213 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Murphy is 80th in home runs and 109th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .211/.274/.326.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland in batting average (.221) this season.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

L 4-0

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

W 6-2

Away

6/21/2022

Angels

W 12-11

Away

6/22/2022

Angels

L 5-0

Away

6/24/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

L 9-0

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Regional restrictions apply.

