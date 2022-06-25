How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals will try to out-hit Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

The Royals are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (264 total).

The Royals' .302 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 221 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. has recorded a team-high 36 runs batted in.

Witt Jr. is 53rd in homers and 50th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Benintendi is hitting .302 to lead the lineup.

Benintendi ranks 237th in homers and 142nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Whit Merrifield is batting .226 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Hunter Dozier has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .263.

Athletics Impact Players

Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 33.

Brown's home run total places him 63rd in MLB, and he is 68th in RBI.

Sean Murphy has 51 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Murphy is 82nd in home runs and 110th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is slashing .213/.275/.326 this season for the Athletics.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .223.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Athletics L 4-0 Away 6/20/2022 Angels W 6-2 Away 6/21/2022 Angels W 12-11 Away 6/22/2022 Angels L 5-0 Away 6/24/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Athletics - Home 6/26/2022 Athletics - Home 6/27/2022 Rangers - Home 6/28/2022 Rangers - Home 6/29/2022 Rangers - Home 7/1/2022 Tigers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Royals W 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mariners L 9-0 Home 6/23/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Royals - Away 6/26/2022 Royals - Away 6/27/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Yankees - Away 6/29/2022 Yankees - Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away

Regional restrictions apply.