How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals will try to out-hit Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Live Stream on fuboTV
Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Royals are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (264 total).
- The Royals' .302 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 221 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. has recorded a team-high 36 runs batted in.
- Witt Jr. is 53rd in homers and 50th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Benintendi is hitting .302 to lead the lineup.
- Benintendi ranks 237th in homers and 142nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.
- Whit Merrifield is batting .226 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Hunter Dozier has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .263.
Athletics Impact Players
- Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 33.
- Brown's home run total places him 63rd in MLB, and he is 68th in RBI.
- Sean Murphy has 51 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Murphy is 82nd in home runs and 110th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .213/.275/.326 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .223.
Royals and Athletics Schedules
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Athletics
L 4-0
Away
6/20/2022
Angels
W 6-2
Away
6/21/2022
Angels
W 12-11
Away
6/22/2022
Angels
L 5-0
Away
6/24/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Home
6/25/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/26/2022
Athletics
-
Home
6/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/28/2022
Rangers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Rangers
-
Home
7/1/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Royals
W 4-0
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
L 8-2
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
L 9-0
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
L 3-1
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/26/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/28/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/29/2022
Yankees
-
Away
6/30/2022
Mariners
-
Away
