How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals will try to out-hit Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Royals' .237 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Royals are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (264 total).
  • The Royals' .302 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .208 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 221 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. has recorded a team-high 36 runs batted in.
  • Witt Jr. is 53rd in homers and 50th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Benintendi is hitting .302 to lead the lineup.
  • Benintendi ranks 237th in homers and 142nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Whit Merrifield is batting .226 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
  • Hunter Dozier has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .263.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 33.
  • Brown's home run total places him 63rd in MLB, and he is 68th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy has 51 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Murphy is 82nd in home runs and 110th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .213/.275/.326 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a batting average of .223.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Athletics

L 4-0

Away

6/20/2022

Angels

W 6-2

Away

6/21/2022

Angels

W 12-11

Away

6/22/2022

Angels

L 5-0

Away

6/24/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Home

6/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

6/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

L 9-0

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

L 3-1

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/29/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/30/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) reacts to being called out on strikes by home plate umpire Nic Lentz (59) during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at RingCentral Coliseum. The Mariners defeated the Athletics 2-1. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28) and Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate the win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Lane Thomas (28) and Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) and Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate the win against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Nationals at Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_18590479
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Royals

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

Knights at Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso11 minutes ago
USATSI_18591180
Track and Field

How to Watch U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships

By Brandon Rush11 minutes ago
imago1003246570h
2022 Memorial Cup Hockey

How to Watch Sea Dogs vs. Cataractes

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy