How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) celebrates with left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals and Andrew Benintendi will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Royals vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Royals have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

The Royals score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (271 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals rank 23rd in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 230 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .274 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-leading 11 home runs and has driven in 37 runs.

Of all MLB hitters, Witt Jr. is 101st in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Benintendi has a club-best .299 batting average.

Benintendi is 240th in homers and 144th in RBI so far this year.

Whit Merrifield is batting .223 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Hunter Dozier is batting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (35) this season while batting .221.

Brown is 67th in home runs and 58th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Murphy has 53 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Murphy is 84th in homers and 94th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Tony Kemp's batting average of .231 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Elvis Andrus is batting .217 with an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .332 this season.

Royals and Athletics Schedules

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Angels W 6-2 Away 6/21/2022 Angels W 12-11 Away 6/22/2022 Angels L 5-0 Away 6/24/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Home 6/25/2022 Athletics L 9-7 Home 6/26/2022 Athletics - Home 6/27/2022 Rangers - Home 6/28/2022 Rangers - Home 6/29/2022 Rangers - Home 7/1/2022 Tigers - Away 7/2/2022 Tigers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/21/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mariners L 9-0 Home 6/23/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Home 6/24/2022 Royals L 3-1 Away 6/25/2022 Royals W 9-7 Away 6/26/2022 Royals - Away 6/27/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Yankees - Away 6/29/2022 Yankees - Away 6/30/2022 Mariners - Away 7/1/2022 Mariners - Away

