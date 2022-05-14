How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels square off against Christian Bethancourt and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Oakland Coliseum.
Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Angels are sixth in MLB with a .247 batting average.
- The Angels score the most runs in baseball (164 total, 5.0 per game).
- The Angels' .324 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 116 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .268 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout leads the Angels with nine home runs and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .337.
- Trout's home runs rank him third in baseball, and he ranks 26th in RBI.
- Ward is hitting .367 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Shohei Ohtani is batting .250 with six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Jared Walsh has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 23 runs batted in.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .214 this season with a team-high four home runs and 17 RBI.
- Murphy is 57th in home runs and 47th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .291 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Among all major league batters, Neuse is 134th in homers and 73rd in RBI.
- Tony Kemp has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .226/.300/.283.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in (17) this season. He's batting .172 while slugging .333.
Angels and Athletics Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Nationals
L 7-3
Home
5/8/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
5/9/2022
Rays
W 11-3
Home
5/10/2022
Rays
W 12-0
Home
5/11/2022
Rays
L 4-2
Home
5/13/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/15/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
W 2-0
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
L 6-0
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
W 4-1
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
W 9-0
Away
5/12/2022
Tigers
W 5-3
Away
5/13/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/16/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
13
2022
Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
