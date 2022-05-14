How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels square off against Christian Bethancourt and the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels are sixth in MLB with a .247 batting average.

The Angels score the most runs in baseball (164 total, 5.0 per game).

The Angels' .324 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 116 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .268 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads the Angels with nine home runs and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .337.

Trout's home runs rank him third in baseball, and he ranks 26th in RBI.

Ward is hitting .367 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .250 with six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Jared Walsh has driven in the most runs for the Angels with 23 runs batted in.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .214 this season with a team-high four home runs and 17 RBI.

Murphy is 57th in home runs and 47th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .291 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Among all major league batters, Neuse is 134th in homers and 73rd in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .226/.300/.283.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in (17) this season. He's batting .172 while slugging .333.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Nationals L 7-3 Home 5/8/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 5/9/2022 Rays W 11-3 Home 5/10/2022 Rays W 12-0 Home 5/11/2022 Rays L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/15/2022 Athletics - Away 5/16/2022 Rangers - Away 5/17/2022 Rangers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Away 5/10/2022 Tigers L 6-0 Home 5/10/2022 Tigers W 4-1 Away 5/11/2022 Tigers W 9-0 Away 5/12/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Away 5/13/2022 Angels - Home 5/14/2022 Angels - Home 5/14/2022 Angels - Home 5/15/2022 Angels - Home 5/16/2022 Twins - Home 5/17/2022 Twins - Home

