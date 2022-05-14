How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Walsh and the Los Angeles Angels meet Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels are sixth in MLB with a .246 batting average.
  • The Angels have the No. 1 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (166 total runs).
  • The Angels are eighth in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .199.
  • The Athletics have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 116 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .265.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout has a team-best batting average of .323, and paces the Angels in long balls with nine.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Trout ranks 10th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .361.
  • Shohei Ohtani is batting .242 with six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
  • Walsh has racked up a team-leading 23 runs batted in.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .209.
  • Murphy's home run total places him 57th in the majors, and he is 49th in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .281 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Neuse is currently 139th in home runs and 84th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .275 this season.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .212 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .293 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

5/9/2022

Rays

W 11-3

Home

5/10/2022

Rays

W 12-0

Home

5/11/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/15/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

L 6-0

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

W 4-1

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

W 9-0

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
