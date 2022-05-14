How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Walsh and the Los Angeles Angels meet Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels are sixth in MLB with a .246 batting average.

The Angels have the No. 1 offense in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (166 total runs).

The Angels are eighth in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .199.

The Athletics have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 116 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .265.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout has a team-best batting average of .323, and paces the Angels in long balls with nine.

Of all MLB hitters, Trout ranks 10th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .361.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .242 with six doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.

Walsh has racked up a team-leading 23 runs batted in.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .209.

Murphy's home run total places him 57th in the majors, and he is 49th in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .281 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Neuse is currently 139th in home runs and 84th in RBI in the big leagues.

Tony Kemp has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .275 this season.

Elvis Andrus is batting .212 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .293 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 5/9/2022 Rays W 11-3 Home 5/10/2022 Rays W 12-0 Home 5/11/2022 Rays L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/14/2022 Athletics - Away 5/15/2022 Athletics - Away 5/16/2022 Rangers - Away 5/17/2022 Rangers - Away 5/18/2022 Rangers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Tigers L 6-0 Home 5/10/2022 Tigers W 4-1 Away 5/11/2022 Tigers W 9-0 Away 5/12/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Away 5/13/2022 Angels L 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Angels - Home 5/14/2022 Angels - Home 5/15/2022 Angels - Home 5/16/2022 Twins - Home 5/17/2022 Twins - Home 5/18/2022 Twins - Home

