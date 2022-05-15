How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and Sean Murphy will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels rank sixth in MLB with a .246 batting average.

The Angels score the most runs in baseball (178 total, 4.9 per game).

The Angels' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 25th in the league with 121 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .268 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Taylor Ward has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .384.

Trout's nine home runs and .314 batting average both lead his team.

Trout is fifth in home runs and 31st in RBI in the majors.

Shohei Ohtani has put up a team-best 24 runs batted in.

Anthony Rendon is hitting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .197.

Murphy ranks 60th in homers and 53rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .281 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.

Neuse is 144th in home runs and 95th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Tony Kemp has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .276 this season.

Elvis Andrus has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .287 on the year.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Rays W 12-0 Home 5/11/2022 Rays L 4-2 Home 5/13/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 5/14/2022 Athletics L 4-3 Away 5/14/2022 Athletics W 9-1 Away 5/15/2022 Athletics - Away 5/16/2022 Rangers - Away 5/17/2022 Rangers - Away 5/18/2022 Rangers - Away 5/20/2022 Athletics - Home 5/21/2022 Athletics - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Tigers W 9-0 Away 5/12/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Away 5/13/2022 Angels L 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Angels W 4-3 Home 5/14/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 5/15/2022 Angels - Home 5/16/2022 Twins - Home 5/17/2022 Twins - Home 5/18/2022 Twins - Home 5/20/2022 Angels - Away 5/21/2022 Angels - Away

