How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and Sean Murphy will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels rank sixth in MLB with a .246 batting average.
  • The Angels score the most runs in baseball (178 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Angels' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics rank 25th in the league with 121 total runs scored this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .268 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Taylor Ward has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .384.
  • Trout's nine home runs and .314 batting average both lead his team.
  • Trout is fifth in home runs and 31st in RBI in the majors.
  • Shohei Ohtani has put up a team-best 24 runs batted in.
  • Anthony Rendon is hitting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (17) this season while batting .197.
  • Murphy ranks 60th in homers and 53rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .281 average while slugging two homers and driving in 14 runs.
  • Neuse is 144th in home runs and 95th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .276 this season.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .287 on the year.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Rays

W 12-0

Home

5/11/2022

Rays

L 4-2

Home

5/13/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

W 9-1

Away

5/15/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rangers

-

Away

5/20/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/21/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

W 9-0

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

