How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels head into the first of a three-game series against Luis Barrera and the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Angels' .245 batting average is seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels score the second-most runs in baseball (196 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Angels rank seventh in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 132 (3.3 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout paces the Angels with 11 long balls.
- Trout ranks third in home runs and 21st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Taylor Ward is hitting .375 to lead the lineup.
- Including all major league batters, Ward ranks 10th in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani has a team-best 27 runs batted in.
- Anthony Rendon is batting .237 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 20.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 74th and his RBI tally is 45th.
- Sheldon Neuse is batting .272 to lead Oakland this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Neuse is 176th in homers and 117th in RBI.
- Seth Brown has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .256 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
- Tony Kemp has collected 28 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .267 on the year.
Angels and Athletics Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Athletics
W 9-1
Away
5/15/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Away
5/16/2022
Rangers
L 7-4
Away
5/17/2022
Rangers
L 10-5
Away
5/18/2022
Rangers
L 6-5
Away
5/20/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/21/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/22/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/26/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Angels
L 9-1
Home
5/15/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
5/16/2022
Twins
L 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
W 5-2
Home
5/18/2022
Twins
L 14-4
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
How To Watch
May
20
2022
Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)