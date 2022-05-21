How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

May 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Sheldon Neuse (26) reacts after being called out on strikes during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels head into the first of a three-game series against Luis Barrera and the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels' .245 batting average is seventh-best in the league.

The Angels score the second-most runs in baseball (196 total, 4.9 per game).

The Angels rank seventh in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 132 (3.3 per game).

The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Trout paces the Angels with 11 long balls.

Trout ranks third in home runs and 21st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Taylor Ward is hitting .375 to lead the lineup.

Including all major league batters, Ward ranks 10th in homers and 21st in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has a team-best 27 runs batted in.

Anthony Rendon is batting .237 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 20.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 74th and his RBI tally is 45th.

Sheldon Neuse is batting .272 to lead Oakland this season.

Among all major league hitters, Neuse is 176th in homers and 117th in RBI.

Seth Brown has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .256 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Tony Kemp has collected 28 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .267 on the year.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Athletics W 9-1 Away 5/15/2022 Athletics W 4-1 Away 5/16/2022 Rangers L 7-4 Away 5/17/2022 Rangers L 10-5 Away 5/18/2022 Rangers L 6-5 Away 5/20/2022 Athletics - Home 5/21/2022 Athletics - Home 5/22/2022 Athletics - Home 5/24/2022 Rangers - Home 5/25/2022 Rangers - Home 5/26/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 5/15/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 5/16/2022 Twins L 3-1 Home 5/17/2022 Twins W 5-2 Home 5/18/2022 Twins L 14-4 Home 5/20/2022 Angels - Away 5/21/2022 Angels - Away 5/22/2022 Angels - Away 5/23/2022 Mariners - Away 5/24/2022 Mariners - Away 5/25/2022 Mariners - Away

