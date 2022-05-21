How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Sheldon Neuse (26) reacts after being called out on strikes during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels head into the first of a three-game series against Luis Barrera and the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .245 batting average is seventh-best in the league.
  • The Angels score the second-most runs in baseball (196 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Angels rank seventh in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 132 (3.3 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout paces the Angels with 11 long balls.
  • Trout ranks third in home runs and 21st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Taylor Ward is hitting .375 to lead the lineup.
  • Including all major league batters, Ward ranks 10th in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani has a team-best 27 runs batted in.
  • Anthony Rendon is batting .237 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 20.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 74th and his RBI tally is 45th.
  • Sheldon Neuse is batting .272 to lead Oakland this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Neuse is 176th in homers and 117th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown has collected 21 base hits, an OBP of .256 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 28 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .267 on the year.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Athletics

W 9-1

Away

5/15/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

L 7-4

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

L 10-5

Away

5/18/2022

Rangers

L 6-5

Away

5/20/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/21/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/22/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/26/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

L 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

W 5-2

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

L 14-4

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:38
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

