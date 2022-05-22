How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels rank ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Angels score the second-most runs in baseball (198 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Angels' .319 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 136 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Trout is third in homers and 20th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has a club-leading .370 batting average.
  • Ward is 10th in home runs and 25th in RBI in the majors.
  • Shohei Ohtani has sent home a team-high 27 runs batted in.
  • Anthony Rendon has nine doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .244.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with four while driving in 20 runs.
  • Murphy's home run total puts him 76th in the majors, and he is 50th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .197.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Brown is 76th in home runs and 37th in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .262 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .213 with an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .265 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Athletics

W 4-1

Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

L 7-4

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

L 10-5

Away

5/18/2022

Rangers

L 6-5

Away

5/20/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/21/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/22/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/26/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/27/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

L 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

W 5-2

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

L 14-4

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

