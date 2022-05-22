How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels play Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Angels rank ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- The Angels score the second-most runs in baseball (198 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Angels' .319 on-base percentage is seventh-best in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 136 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Trout is third in homers and 20th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward has a club-leading .370 batting average.
- Ward is 10th in home runs and 25th in RBI in the majors.
- Shohei Ohtani has sent home a team-high 27 runs batted in.
- Anthony Rendon has nine doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .244.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with four while driving in 20 runs.
- Murphy's home run total puts him 76th in the majors, and he is 50th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .197.
- Among all MLB hitters, Brown is 76th in home runs and 37th in RBI.
- Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .262 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Tony Kemp is batting .213 with an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .265 this season.
Angels and Athletics Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Athletics
W 4-1
Away
5/16/2022
Rangers
L 7-4
Away
5/17/2022
Rangers
L 10-5
Away
5/18/2022
Rangers
L 6-5
Away
5/20/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/21/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/22/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/26/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/27/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
5/16/2022
Twins
L 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
W 5-2
Home
5/18/2022
Twins
L 14-4
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
