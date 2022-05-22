How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics square off on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Taylor Ward and Jed Lowrie have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels are ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Angels score the second-most runs in baseball (203 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Angels' .319 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.
  • The Athletics have scored 139 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout paces the Angels with 11 long balls.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Trout is third in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Ward has a club-high .370 batting average.
  • Ward ranks 11th in homers and 25th in RBI in the majors.
  • Shohei Ohtani has collected a team-best 27 runs batted in.
  • Anthony Rendon has nine doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .246.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .200 with 20 RBI.
  • Murphy's home run total puts him 79th in the big leagues, and he is 54th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .192.
  • Brown is 79th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .269 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .210 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .261 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Rangers

L 7-4

Away

5/17/2022

Rangers

L 10-5

Away

5/18/2022

Rangers

L 6-5

Away

5/20/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

5/21/2022

Athletics

W 5-3

Home

5/22/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/25/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/26/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/27/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/28/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Twins

L 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

W 5-2

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

L 14-4

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) celebrate a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar Racing

How to Watch Indianapolis 500, Qualifying

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Paterson U vs Trenton BIC

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs New Jersey Generals

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy