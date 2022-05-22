How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

May 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) the victory against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics square off on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Taylor Ward and Jed Lowrie have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels are ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The Angels score the second-most runs in baseball (203 total, 4.8 per game).

The Angels' .319 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.

The Athletics have scored 139 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout paces the Angels with 11 long balls.

Of all hitters in the majors, Trout is third in homers and 21st in RBI.

Ward has a club-high .370 batting average.

Ward ranks 11th in homers and 25th in RBI in the majors.

Shohei Ohtani has collected a team-best 27 runs batted in.

Anthony Rendon has nine doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .246.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .200 with 20 RBI.

Murphy's home run total puts him 79th in the big leagues, and he is 54th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .192.

Brown is 79th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .269 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Tony Kemp is batting .210 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .261 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Rangers L 7-4 Away 5/17/2022 Rangers L 10-5 Away 5/18/2022 Rangers L 6-5 Away 5/20/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 5/21/2022 Athletics W 5-3 Home 5/22/2022 Athletics - Home 5/24/2022 Rangers - Home 5/25/2022 Rangers - Home 5/26/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/27/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/28/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Twins L 3-1 Home 5/17/2022 Twins W 5-2 Home 5/18/2022 Twins L 14-4 Home 5/20/2022 Angels W 4-2 Away 5/21/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/22/2022 Angels - Away 5/23/2022 Mariners - Away 5/24/2022 Mariners - Away 5/25/2022 Mariners - Away 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home

