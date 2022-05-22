How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics square off on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET. Taylor Ward and Jed Lowrie have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Angels are ninth in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- The Angels score the second-most runs in baseball (203 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Angels' .319 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.
- The Athletics have scored 139 runs (just 3.3 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Angels Impact Players
- Mike Trout paces the Angels with 11 long balls.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Trout is third in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Ward has a club-high .370 batting average.
- Ward ranks 11th in homers and 25th in RBI in the majors.
- Shohei Ohtani has collected a team-best 27 runs batted in.
- Anthony Rendon has nine doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .246.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .200 with 20 RBI.
- Murphy's home run total puts him 79th in the big leagues, and he is 54th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .192.
- Brown is 79th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .269 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Tony Kemp is batting .210 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .261 this season.
Angels and Athletics Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Rangers
L 7-4
Away
5/17/2022
Rangers
L 10-5
Away
5/18/2022
Rangers
L 6-5
Away
5/20/2022
Athletics
L 4-2
Home
5/21/2022
Athletics
W 5-3
Home
5/22/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/25/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/26/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/27/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/28/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Twins
L 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
W 5-2
Home
5/18/2022
Twins
L 14-4
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
L 5-3
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
