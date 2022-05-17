How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits into a fielders choice to score a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins will look to do damage against Zach Logue when he takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Twins rank 19th in runs scored with 137, 3.9 per game.
  • The Twins are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .199 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 122 (3.3 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .269 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

  • Byron Buxton has swatted a team- leading 11 home runs.
  • Jorge Polanco has driven in the most runs for the Twins with 20 runs batted in.
  • Polanco is 62nd in homers and 32nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Max Kepler has accumulated a team-best batting average of .243.
  • Luis Arraez has three doubles, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .314.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .192 this season with a team-high four home runs and 18 RBI.
  • Murphy's home run total puts him 62nd in the big leagues, and he ranks 51st in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse is batting .281 to lead Oakland this season.
  • Neuse ranks 153rd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 99th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp has 25 hits this season and a slash line of .212/.301/.271.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .291. He's slugging .286 on the year.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/11/2022

Astros

L 11-3

Home

5/12/2022

Astros

L 5-0

Home

5/13/2022

Guardians

W 12-8

Home

5/14/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Guardians

W 3-1

Home

5/16/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/17/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/20/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/21/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

W 5-3

Away

5/13/2022

Angels

L 2-0

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
