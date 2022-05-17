How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

May 15, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) hits into a fielders choice to score a run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins will look to do damage against Zach Logue when he takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022

Monday, May 16, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Twins' .237 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins rank 19th in runs scored with 137, 3.9 per game.

The Twins are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .199 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 122 (3.3 per game).

The Athletics have an OBP of just .269 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Byron Buxton has swatted a team- leading 11 home runs.

Jorge Polanco has driven in the most runs for the Twins with 20 runs batted in.

Polanco is 62nd in homers and 32nd in RBI so far this season.

Max Kepler has accumulated a team-best batting average of .243.

Luis Arraez has three doubles, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .314.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .192 this season with a team-high four home runs and 18 RBI.

Murphy's home run total puts him 62nd in the big leagues, and he ranks 51st in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse is batting .281 to lead Oakland this season.

Neuse ranks 153rd among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 99th in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 25 hits this season and a slash line of .212/.301/.271.

Elvis Andrus has collected 22 hits this season and has an OBP of .291. He's slugging .286 on the year.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/11/2022 Astros L 11-3 Home 5/12/2022 Astros L 5-0 Home 5/13/2022 Guardians W 12-8 Home 5/14/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 5/15/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 5/16/2022 Athletics - Away 5/17/2022 Athletics - Away 5/18/2022 Athletics - Away 5/20/2022 Royals - Away 5/21/2022 Royals - Away 5/22/2022 Royals - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/12/2022 Tigers W 5-3 Away 5/13/2022 Angels L 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Angels W 4-3 Home 5/14/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 5/15/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 5/16/2022 Twins - Home 5/17/2022 Twins - Home 5/18/2022 Twins - Home 5/20/2022 Angels - Away 5/21/2022 Angels - Away 5/22/2022 Angels - Away

