How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Detroit Tigers center fielder Derek Hill (54) catches a fly ball hit by Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) during fourth-inning action Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Tigers Oak1

The Oakland Athletics will look to Ramon Laureano for continued success at the plate when they square off against Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Twins have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.237).

The Twins have the No. 19 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (140 total runs).

The Twins are 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .198 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 25th in the league with 123 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .267 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Twins Impact Players

Byron Buxton has swatted a team-high 11 home runs.

Polanco has put up 21 runs batted in to pace his team.

Among all major league hitters, Polanco is 67th in homers and 26th in RBI.

Max Kepler has racked up a team-best batting average of .243.

Luis Arraez has three doubles, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .318.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (18) this season while batting .186.

Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy is 67th in home runs and 52nd in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .281 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Neuse is 161st among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 105th in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 26 hits this season and a slash line of .213/.300/.270.

Elvis Andrus has 24 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .306 this season.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/12/2022 Astros L 5-0 Home 5/13/2022 Guardians W 12-8 Home 5/14/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 5/15/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 5/16/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 5/17/2022 Athletics - Away 5/18/2022 Athletics - Away 5/20/2022 Royals - Away 5/21/2022 Royals - Away 5/22/2022 Royals - Away 5/23/2022 Tigers - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Angels L 2-0 Home 5/14/2022 Angels W 4-3 Home 5/14/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 5/15/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 5/16/2022 Twins L 3-1 Home 5/17/2022 Twins - Home 5/18/2022 Twins - Home 5/20/2022 Angels - Away 5/21/2022 Angels - Away 5/22/2022 Angels - Away 5/23/2022 Mariners - Away

Regional restrictions apply.