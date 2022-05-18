How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) rounds third and heads for home on a double by second base Jorge Polanco (11) against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Royce Lewis to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Ramon Laureano, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams play on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Twins rank 13th in the league with a .236 batting average.
  • The Twins rank 20th in runs scored with 142, 3.8 per game.
  • The Twins are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .201 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 128 (3.3 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .271.

Twins Impact Players

  • Byron Buxton has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
  • Max Kepler's .254 batting average leads his team.
  • Kepler ranks 48th in home runs and 91st in RBI so far this year.
  • Jorge Polanco has a team-high 21 runs batted in.
  • Luis Arraez is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (20) this season while batting .189.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 72nd in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .281 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
  • Neuse is 168th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 111th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .213/.297/.268 this season for the Athletics.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .315 on the year.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/13/2022

Guardians

W 12-8

Home

5/14/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Guardians

W 3-1

Home

5/16/2022

Athletics

W 3-1

Away

5/17/2022

Athletics

L 5-2

Away

5/18/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/20/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/21/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/23/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/24/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Home

5/14/2022

Angels

L 9-1

Home

5/15/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

5/16/2022

Twins

L 3-1

Home

5/17/2022

Twins

W 5-2

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
