How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Royce Lewis to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Ramon Laureano, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams play on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Twins rank 13th in the league with a .236 batting average.
- The Twins rank 20th in runs scored with 142, 3.8 per game.
- The Twins are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .201 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 128 (3.3 per game).
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .271.
Twins Impact Players
- Byron Buxton has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.
- Max Kepler's .254 batting average leads his team.
- Kepler ranks 48th in home runs and 91st in RBI so far this year.
- Jorge Polanco has a team-high 21 runs batted in.
- Luis Arraez is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (20) this season while batting .189.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 72nd in home runs and 41st in RBI.
- Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .281 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Neuse is 168th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 111th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp is slashing .213/.297/.268 this season for the Athletics.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .315 on the year.
Twins and Athletics Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/13/2022
Guardians
W 12-8
Home
5/14/2022
Guardians
L 3-2
Home
5/15/2022
Guardians
W 3-1
Home
5/16/2022
Athletics
W 3-1
Away
5/17/2022
Athletics
L 5-2
Away
5/18/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/20/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/21/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/22/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/23/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/24/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Home
5/14/2022
Angels
L 9-1
Home
5/15/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Home
5/16/2022
Twins
L 3-1
Home
5/17/2022
Twins
W 5-2
Home
5/18/2022
Twins
-
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
