How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

May 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) rounds third and heads for home on a double by second base Jorge Polanco (11) against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Royce Lewis to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Ramon Laureano, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams play on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Twins rank 13th in the league with a .236 batting average.

The Twins rank 20th in runs scored with 142, 3.8 per game.

The Twins are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .201 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 128 (3.3 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .271.

Twins Impact Players

Byron Buxton has swatted a team- leading 11 long balls.

Max Kepler's .254 batting average leads his team.

Kepler ranks 48th in home runs and 91st in RBI so far this year.

Jorge Polanco has a team-high 21 runs batted in.

Luis Arraez is batting .308 with three doubles, a home run and 15 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (20) this season while batting .189.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 72nd in home runs and 41st in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .281 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Neuse is 168th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 111th in RBI.

Tony Kemp is slashing .213/.297/.268 this season for the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .315 on the year.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/13/2022 Guardians W 12-8 Home 5/14/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 5/15/2022 Guardians W 3-1 Home 5/16/2022 Athletics W 3-1 Away 5/17/2022 Athletics L 5-2 Away 5/18/2022 Athletics - Away 5/20/2022 Royals - Away 5/21/2022 Royals - Away 5/22/2022 Royals - Away 5/23/2022 Tigers - Home 5/24/2022 Tigers - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Angels W 4-3 Home 5/14/2022 Angels L 9-1 Home 5/15/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 5/16/2022 Twins L 3-1 Home 5/17/2022 Twins W 5-2 Home 5/18/2022 Twins - Home 5/20/2022 Angels - Away 5/21/2022 Angels - Away 5/22/2022 Angels - Away 5/23/2022 Mariners - Away 5/24/2022 Mariners - Away

Regional restrictions apply.