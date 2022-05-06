How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics will meet on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Sean Murphy among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Twins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).

The Twins rank 12th in runs scored with 110, 4.2 per game.

The Twins rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 92 (3.7 per game).

The Athletics have an OBP of just .269 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Buxton leads the Twins with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 16.

Max Kepler is hitting .266 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Kepler is 22nd in home runs in MLB and 60th in RBI.

Luis Arraez paces the Twins' lineup with a .301 batting average.

Jorge Polanco is batting .207 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy is batting .207 this season with a team-high four home runs and 15 RBI.

Murphy's home run total places him 34th in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .312 leads all Oakland hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, Neuse is 102nd in homers and 38th in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 19 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.315/.259.

Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .286 on the year.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Rays W 9-3 Away 5/2/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Away 5/3/2022 Orioles W 7-2 Away 5/4/2022 Orioles L 9-4 Away 5/5/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 5/6/2022 Athletics - Home 5/7/2022 Athletics - Home 5/8/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Astros - Home 5/11/2022 Astros - Home 5/12/2022 Astros - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays L 6-1 Home 5/3/2022 Rays L 10-7 Home 5/4/2022 Rays L 3-0 Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Tigers - Away

