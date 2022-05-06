How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics will meet on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Sean Murphy among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Twins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.237).
- The Twins rank 12th in runs scored with 110, 4.2 per game.
- The Twins rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 92 (3.7 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .269 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Twins Impact Players
- Buxton leads the Twins with eight long balls and runs batted in, driving in 16.
- Max Kepler is hitting .266 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Kepler is 22nd in home runs in MLB and 60th in RBI.
- Luis Arraez paces the Twins' lineup with a .301 batting average.
- Jorge Polanco is batting .207 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy is batting .207 this season with a team-high four home runs and 15 RBI.
- Murphy's home run total places him 34th in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.
- Sheldon Neuse's batting average of .312 leads all Oakland hitters this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Neuse is 102nd in homers and 38th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp has 19 hits this season and a slash line of .235/.315/.259.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .276. He's slugging .286 on the year.
Twins and Athletics Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Rays
W 9-3
Away
5/2/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Away
5/3/2022
Orioles
W 7-2
Away
5/4/2022
Orioles
L 9-4
Away
5/5/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
5/6/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/11/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
Guardians
L 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
Guardians
L 7-3
Home
5/2/2022
Rays
L 6-1
Home
5/3/2022
Rays
L 10-7
Home
5/4/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Home
5/6/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/7/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/8/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
