How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics will play on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Sean Murphy among those expected to produce at the plate.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins rank 13th in runs scored with 112, 4.1 per game.

The Twins rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 23rd in the league with 93 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .266 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with nine long balls and runs batted in, driving in 17.

Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .253.

Kepler is 24th in home runs in the majors and 64th in RBI.

Jorge Polanco has five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .211.

Carlos Correa paces the Twins with a .255 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .310. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Neuse's home run total is 104th and his RBI tally ranks 41st.

Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .200.

Among all major league hitters, Murphy ranks 35th in homers and 30th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.278/.288.

Tony Kemp is batting .226 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .250 this season.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/2/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Away 5/3/2022 Orioles W 7-2 Away 5/4/2022 Orioles L 9-4 Away 5/5/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 5/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 5/7/2022 Athletics - Home 5/8/2022 Athletics - Home 5/10/2022 Astros - Home 5/11/2022 Astros - Home 5/12/2022 Astros - Home 5/13/2022 Guardians - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays L 6-1 Home 5/3/2022 Rays L 10-7 Home 5/4/2022 Rays L 3-0 Home 5/6/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home 5/10/2022 Tigers - Away 5/11/2022 Tigers - Away

