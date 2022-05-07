How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics will play on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Sean Murphy among those expected to produce at the plate.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Live Stream on fuboTV
Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Twins rank 13th in runs scored with 112, 4.1 per game.
- The Twins rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics rank 23rd in the league with 93 total runs scored this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .266 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Twins Impact Players
- Byron Buxton leads the Twins with nine long balls and runs batted in, driving in 17.
- Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .253.
- Kepler is 24th in home runs in the majors and 64th in RBI.
- Jorge Polanco has five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .211.
- Carlos Correa paces the Twins with a .255 batting average.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .310. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Neuse's home run total is 104th and his RBI tally ranks 41st.
- Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .200.
- Among all major league hitters, Murphy ranks 35th in homers and 30th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.278/.288.
- Tony Kemp is batting .226 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .250 this season.
Twins and Athletics Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Away
5/3/2022
Orioles
W 7-2
Away
5/4/2022
Orioles
L 9-4
Away
5/5/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
5/6/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/11/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/13/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Guardians
L 7-3
Home
5/2/2022
Rays
L 6-1
Home
5/3/2022
Rays
L 10-7
Home
5/4/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Home
5/6/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/8/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
-
Away
