How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics will play on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Max Kepler and Sean Murphy among those expected to produce at the plate.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Twins' .238 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Twins rank 13th in runs scored with 112, 4.1 per game.
  • The Twins rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .203 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics rank 23rd in the league with 93 total runs scored this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .266 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

  • Byron Buxton leads the Twins with nine long balls and runs batted in, driving in 17.
  • Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .253.
  • Kepler is 24th in home runs in the majors and 64th in RBI.
  • Jorge Polanco has five doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .211.
  • Carlos Correa paces the Twins with a .255 batting average.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .310. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Neuse's home run total is 104th and his RBI tally ranks 41st.
  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15) this season while batting .200.
  • Among all major league hitters, Murphy ranks 35th in homers and 30th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .188/.278/.288.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .226 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .250 this season.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Away

5/3/2022

Orioles

W 7-2

Away

5/4/2022

Orioles

L 9-4

Away

5/5/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

5/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/11/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/12/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/13/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

L 6-1

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

L 10-7

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
