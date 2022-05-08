How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Smith and the Oakland Athletics are ready for a matchup with Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
  • The Twins have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.0 runs per game (113 total runs).
  • The Twins are ninth in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 93 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .265.

Twins Impact Players

  • Byron Buxton paces the Twins in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (17).
  • Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .244.
  • Kepler is 25th in homers and 73rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Jorge Polanco has six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .232.
  • Carlos Correa leads the team in batting average with a mark of .255.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .307 batting average.
  • Neuse ranks 112th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
  • Murphy ranks 39th in homers and 34th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Elvis Andrus is slashing .193/.280/.289 this season for the Athletics.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .239 on the year.

Twins and Athletics Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Orioles

W 7-2

Away

5/4/2022

Orioles

L 9-4

Away

5/5/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

5/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Athletics

W 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/11/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/12/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/13/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/2/2022

Rays

L 6-1

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

L 10-7

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

L 3-0

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/11/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/12/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Oakland Athletics at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
