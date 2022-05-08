How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kevin Smith and the Oakland Athletics are ready for a matchup with Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Twins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Twins have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.236).
- The Twins have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.0 runs per game (113 total runs).
- The Twins are ninth in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 93 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .265.
Twins Impact Players
- Byron Buxton paces the Twins in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (17).
- Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .244.
- Kepler is 25th in homers and 73rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Jorge Polanco has six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .232.
- Carlos Correa leads the team in batting average with a mark of .255.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .307 batting average.
- Neuse ranks 112th in home runs and 48th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
- Murphy ranks 39th in homers and 34th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Elvis Andrus is slashing .193/.280/.289 this season for the Athletics.
- Tony Kemp has collected 19 hits this season and has an OBP of .293. He's slugging .239 on the year.
Twins and Athletics Schedules
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Orioles
W 7-2
Away
5/4/2022
Orioles
L 9-4
Away
5/5/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
5/6/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Athletics
W 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/10/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/11/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/13/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/14/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Rays
L 6-1
Home
5/3/2022
Rays
L 10-7
Home
5/4/2022
Rays
L 3-0
Home
5/6/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Away
5/8/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/9/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/11/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/12/2022
Tigers
-
Away
