The Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics will send Aaron Nola and Frankie Montas to the hill, respectively, on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBC

Phillies vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Phillies' .240 batting average ranked 18th in MLB.

Last season the Phillies scored the 13th-most runs in baseball (734 total, 4.5 per game).

Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.

The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.

The Athletics had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.

Nicholas Castellanos drove in 100 runs while batting .309 with 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished with a .290 average, 14 home runs and 58 RBI last season.

Kyle Schwarber hit .266 with an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Athletics Impact Players

Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.

Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.

Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.

Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Phillies and Athletics Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Athletics - Home 4/9/2022 Athletics - Home 4/10/2022 Athletics - Home 4/11/2022 Mets - Home 4/12/2022 Mets - Home 4/13/2022 Mets - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Phillies - Away 4/9/2022 Phillies - Away 4/10/2022 Phillies - Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays - Away 4/13/2022 Rays - Away

