How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in the first of a two-game series, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Giants are 11th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (83 total runs).
  • The Giants are 14th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 69 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.278).

Giants Impact Players

  • Joc Pederson has posted a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 10 runs.
  • Estrada has totaled 10 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Estrada ranks 56th in home runs and 26th in RBI in the majors.
  • Brandon Belt has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .241.
  • Wilmer Flores paces the Giants with a team-high batting average of .268.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with three while driving in 11 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Murphy ranks 25th in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp has 15 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .286 this season.
  • Kemp is 232nd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 261st in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .340 this season.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .312.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

W 12-3

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

W 6-4

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

L 8-1

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

L 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
