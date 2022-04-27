How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in the first of a two-game series, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Giants are 11th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (83 total runs).

The Giants are 14th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 69 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Athletics have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.278).

Giants Impact Players

Joc Pederson has posted a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 10 runs.

Estrada has totaled 10 runs batted in to lead his team.

Estrada ranks 56th in home runs and 26th in RBI in the majors.

Brandon Belt has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .241.

Wilmer Flores paces the Giants with a team-high batting average of .268.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with three while driving in 11 runs.

In all of baseball, Murphy ranks 25th in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 15 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .286 this season.

Kemp is 232nd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 261st in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .340 this season.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .312.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 4/22/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Away 4/23/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Nationals W 12-3 Away 4/25/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home 4/29/2022 Nationals - Home 4/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/1/2022 Nationals - Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Home 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home

Regional restrictions apply.