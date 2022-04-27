How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in the first of a two-game series, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Giants are 11th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (83 total runs).
- The Giants are 14th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored 69 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.278).
Giants Impact Players
- Joc Pederson has posted a team-leading six home runs and has driven in 10 runs.
- Estrada has totaled 10 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Estrada ranks 56th in home runs and 26th in RBI in the majors.
- Brandon Belt has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .241.
- Wilmer Flores paces the Giants with a team-high batting average of .268.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with three while driving in 11 runs.
- In all of baseball, Murphy ranks 25th in home runs and 19th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp has 15 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .286 this season.
- Kemp is 232nd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 261st in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .340 this season.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .312.
Giants and Athletics Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/21/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/24/2022
Nationals
W 12-3
Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Orioles
L 1-0
Home
4/21/2022
Orioles
W 6-4
Home
4/22/2022
Rangers
L 8-1
Home
4/23/2022
Rangers
L 2-0
Home
4/24/2022
Rangers
W 2-0
Home
4/26/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/27/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/29/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/30/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/1/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/2/2022
Rays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
26
2022
Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)