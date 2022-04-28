How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sheldon Neuse and the Oakland Athletics will hit the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Sam Long, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- The Giants are the highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (91 total).
- The Giants rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Athletics rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.
- The Athletics have scored 71 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Joc Pederson has hit a team-best six home runs.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .258 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Estrada ranks 60th in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the majors.
- Wilmer Flores leads the Giants in runs batted in (12) and has a team-best batting average of .283.
- Brandon Belt has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .258.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland with three home runs this season. He's batting .232 with 11 RBI.
- Murphy's home run total puts him 29th in the big leagues, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.
- Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .327 average.
- Neuse is 121st in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Tony Kemp is slashing .250/.348/.267 this season for the Athletics.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in with 13 while batting .196 with two homers.
Giants and Athletics Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/24/2022
Nationals
W 12-3
Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
W 8-2
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/21/2022
Orioles
W 6-4
Home
4/22/2022
Rangers
L 8-1
Home
4/23/2022
Rangers
L 2-0
Home
4/24/2022
Rangers
W 2-0
Home
4/26/2022
Giants
L 8-2
Away
4/27/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/29/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/30/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/1/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/2/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/3/2022
Rays
-
Home
