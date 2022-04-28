How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Sheldon Neuse and the Oakland Athletics will hit the field on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Sam Long, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Giants have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

The Giants are the highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.1 runs per game (91 total).

The Giants rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Athletics rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .206.

The Athletics have scored 71 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Joc Pederson has hit a team-best six home runs.

Thairo Estrada is batting .258 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Estrada ranks 60th in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the majors.

Wilmer Flores leads the Giants in runs batted in (12) and has a team-best batting average of .283.

Brandon Belt has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .258.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with three home runs this season. He's batting .232 with 11 RBI.

Murphy's home run total puts him 29th in the big leagues, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.

Neuse leads Oakland in batting with a .327 average.

Neuse is 121st in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Tony Kemp is slashing .250/.348/.267 this season for the Athletics.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in runs batted in with 13 while batting .196 with two homers.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Away 4/23/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Nationals W 12-3 Away 4/25/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 4/26/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home 4/29/2022 Nationals - Home 4/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/1/2022 Nationals - Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Home 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home

