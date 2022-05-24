How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Marco Gonzales on Monday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners rank 17th in the league with a .233 batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 20th in runs scored with 164, 3.9 per game.
  • The Mariners are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 140 (3.3 per game).
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .271.

Mariners Impact Players

  • The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 28, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .325.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, France's home runs place him 43rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 12th.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .264 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Frazier is 190th in homers and 92nd in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .289 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading eight home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .201 with 20 RBI.
  • Murphy is 83rd in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .190.
  • Among all major league hitters, Brown is 83rd in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .261 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 15 runs.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .210 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .261 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Blue Jays

W 5-1

Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

L 12-6

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

L 7-3

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

L 8-4

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Twins

W 5-2

Home

5/18/2022

Twins

L 14-4

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
