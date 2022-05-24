How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

May 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford (3) and right fielder Adam Frazier (26) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays with first baseman Ty France (23) and third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and starter Marco Gonzales on Monday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners rank 17th in the league with a .233 batting average.

The Mariners rank 20th in runs scored with 164, 3.9 per game.

The Mariners are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 140 (3.3 per game).

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .271.

Mariners Impact Players

The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 28, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .325.

Of all hitters in baseball, France's home runs place him 43rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 12th.

Adam Frazier is batting .264 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.

Including all major league hitters, Frazier is 190th in homers and 92nd in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .289 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has swatted a team- leading eight home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .201 with 20 RBI.

Murphy is 83rd in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Brown leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (21) this season while batting .190.

Among all major league hitters, Brown is 83rd in home runs and 42nd in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .261 batting average while slugging two homers and driving in 15 runs.

Tony Kemp is batting .210 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .261 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Blue Jays W 5-1 Away 5/19/2022 Red Sox L 12-6 Away 5/20/2022 Red Sox L 7-3 Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox L 8-4 Away 5/23/2022 Athletics - Home 5/24/2022 Athletics - Home 5/25/2022 Athletics - Home 5/27/2022 Astros - Home 5/28/2022 Astros - Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Twins W 5-2 Home 5/18/2022 Twins L 14-4 Home 5/20/2022 Angels W 4-2 Away 5/21/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/22/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 5/23/2022 Mariners - Away 5/24/2022 Mariners - Away 5/25/2022 Mariners - Away 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home

