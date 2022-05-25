How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Luis Barrera and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
- The Mariners are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (171 total).
- The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .207 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 146 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the Mariners with 28 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .329.
- Including all hitters in MLB, France ranks 44th in homers and 12th in RBI.
- Frazier is hitting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Frazier is 192nd in home runs in baseball and 100th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with nine long balls.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .201 with 20 RBI.
- Murphy's home run total places him 87th in the majors, and he is 64th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 21.
- Brown ranks 87th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 49th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.296/.268.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .252 batting average.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Red Sox
L 12-6
Away
5/20/2022
Red Sox
L 7-3
Away
5/21/2022
Red Sox
L 6-5
Away
5/22/2022
Red Sox
L 8-4
Away
5/23/2022
Athletics
W 7-6
Home
5/24/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/25/2022
Athletics
-
Home
5/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/31/2022
Orioles
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Twins
L 14-4
Home
5/20/2022
Angels
W 4-2
Away
5/21/2022
Angels
L 5-3
Away
5/22/2022
Angels
L 4-1
Away
5/23/2022
Mariners
L 7-6
Away
5/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/25/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/27/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/28/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/29/2022
Rangers
-
Home
