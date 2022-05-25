How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Luis Barrera and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
  • The Mariners are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (171 total).
  • The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .207 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 146 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the Mariners with 28 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .329.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, France ranks 44th in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • Frazier is hitting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Frazier is 192nd in home runs in baseball and 100th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with nine long balls.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .201 with 20 RBI.
  • Murphy's home run total places him 87th in the majors, and he is 64th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 21.
  • Brown ranks 87th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 49th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.296/.268.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .252 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Red Sox

L 12-6

Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

L 7-3

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

L 8-4

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

W 7-6

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Twins

L 14-4

Home

5/20/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

