How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Luis Barrera and the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

The Mariners are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (171 total).

The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .207 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 146 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .273.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the Mariners with 28 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .329.

Including all hitters in MLB, France ranks 44th in homers and 12th in RBI.

Frazier is hitting .262 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.

Frazier is 192nd in home runs in baseball and 100th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Eugenio Suarez paces the Mariners with nine long balls.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland with four home runs this season. He's batting .201 with 20 RBI.

Murphy's home run total places him 87th in the majors, and he is 64th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 21.

Brown ranks 87th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 49th in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 31 hits this season and a slash line of .218/.296/.268.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a .252 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/19/2022 Red Sox L 12-6 Away 5/20/2022 Red Sox L 7-3 Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox L 8-4 Away 5/23/2022 Athletics W 7-6 Home 5/24/2022 Athletics - Home 5/25/2022 Athletics - Home 5/27/2022 Astros - Home 5/28/2022 Astros - Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Twins L 14-4 Home 5/20/2022 Angels W 4-2 Away 5/21/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/22/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 5/23/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Away 5/24/2022 Mariners - Away 5/25/2022 Mariners - Away 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home

