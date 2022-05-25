How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Jed Lowrie square off against Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners rank 18th in MLB with a .234 batting average.
  • The Mariners have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (176 total runs).
  • The Mariners' .314 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.
  • The Athletics have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 153 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 31, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .330.
  • France's home runs place him 46th in baseball, and he ranks 12th in RBI.
  • Frazier has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .256.
  • Frazier ranks 197th in homers and 107th in RBI so far this year.
  • J.P. Crawford has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .291.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected a team-high nine home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .203 this season with a team-high four home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 94th in homers and 72nd in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp has 34 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .281 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Kemp is 268th in home runs and 249th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 21.
  • Elvis Andrus has 28 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Red Sox

L 7-3

Away

5/21/2022

Red Sox

L 6-5

Away

5/22/2022

Red Sox

L 8-4

Away

5/23/2022

Athletics

W 7-6

Home

5/24/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

5/25/2022

Athletics

-

Home

5/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/31/2022

Orioles

-

Away

6/1/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Angels

W 4-2

Away

5/21/2022

Angels

L 5-3

Away

5/22/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Away

5/23/2022

Mariners

L 7-6

Away

5/24/2022

Mariners

W 7-5

Away

5/25/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/28/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/29/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
