How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Jed Lowrie square off against Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners rank 18th in MLB with a .234 batting average.

The Mariners have the No. 18 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (176 total runs).

The Mariners' .314 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .210.

The Athletics have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 153 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 31, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .330.

France's home runs place him 46th in baseball, and he ranks 12th in RBI.

Frazier has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .256.

Frazier ranks 197th in homers and 107th in RBI so far this year.

J.P. Crawford has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .291.

Eugenio Suarez has collected a team-high nine home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .203 this season with a team-high four home runs.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy is 94th in homers and 72nd in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 34 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .281 this season.

Among all major league batters, Kemp is 268th in home runs and 249th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with four and runs batted in with 21.

Elvis Andrus has 28 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Red Sox L 7-3 Away 5/21/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 5/22/2022 Red Sox L 8-4 Away 5/23/2022 Athletics W 7-6 Home 5/24/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 5/25/2022 Athletics - Home 5/27/2022 Astros - Home 5/28/2022 Astros - Home 5/29/2022 Astros - Home 5/31/2022 Orioles - Away 6/1/2022 Orioles - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Angels W 4-2 Away 5/21/2022 Angels L 5-3 Away 5/22/2022 Angels L 4-1 Away 5/23/2022 Mariners L 7-6 Away 5/24/2022 Mariners W 7-5 Away 5/25/2022 Mariners - Away 5/26/2022 Rangers - Home 5/27/2022 Rangers - Home 5/28/2022 Rangers - Home 5/29/2022 Rangers - Home 5/30/2022 Astros - Home

Regional restrictions apply.