How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
  • The Mariners are the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (264 total).
  • The Mariners' .315 on-base percentage ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.
  • The Athletics have scored 217 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the Mariners with 44 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .314.
  • France's home runs place him 49th in the majors, and he is 15th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .283.
  • Crawford ranks 144th in home runs in the majors and 196th in RBI.
  • Rodriguez is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown is batting .210 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Brown's home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 63rd.
  • Murphy has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .405 on the year.
  • Murphy is 69th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 97th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 46 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .226 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Angels

L 4-1

Home

6/17/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 4-2

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/15/2022

Red Sox

L 10-1

Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

W 4-3

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Home

6/18/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jared Koenig (46) and catcher Sean Murphy (12) celebrate after the final out of the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Courtney Vandersloot
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Aces

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
diana-taurasi
WNBA

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
tout
entertainment

How to Watch Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
p18850141_b_v13_aa
entertainment

How to Watch UFO Witness Season Two Premiere

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Jun 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is greeted by right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with New York Mets first basemen Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy