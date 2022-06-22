How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/21/2022

Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

The Mariners are the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.9 runs per game (264 total).

The Mariners' .315 on-base percentage ranks 14th in the league.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.

The Athletics have scored 217 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .273 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the Mariners with 44 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .314.

France's home runs place him 49th in the majors, and he is 15th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .283.

Crawford ranks 144th in home runs in the majors and 196th in RBI.

Rodriguez is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Adam Frazier is batting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown is batting .210 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Brown's home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 63rd.

Murphy has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .405 on the year.

Murphy is 69th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 97th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has collected 46 base hits, an OBP of .283 and a slugging percentage of .336 this season.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .226 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Angels L 4-1 Home 6/17/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 4-2 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 3-0 Home 6/19/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Athletics - Away 6/22/2022 Athletics - Away 6/23/2022 Athletics - Away 6/24/2022 Angels - Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Red Sox L 10-1 Away 6/16/2022 Red Sox W 4-3 Away 6/17/2022 Royals L 5-1 Home 6/18/2022 Royals L 2-0 Home 6/19/2022 Royals W 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Mariners - Home 6/22/2022 Mariners - Home 6/23/2022 Mariners - Home 6/24/2022 Royals - Away 6/25/2022 Royals - Away 6/26/2022 Royals - Away

