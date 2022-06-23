How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford head into the second of a three-game series against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

The Mariners are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (272 total).

The Mariners are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 219 (3.2 per game).

The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France has recorded a team-high batting average of .320 and leads the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 45.

Of all hitters in the majors, France is 51st in home runs and 14th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .277.

Crawford is 149th in homers and 201st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .272.

Eugenio Suarez has collected a team-high 13 home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown is batting .210 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Brown is 57th in homers and 66th in RBI.

Sean Murphy is batting .211 with an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Murphy ranks 76th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 102nd in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has collected 46 base hits, an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .330 this season.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland in batting average (.226) this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Angels W 8-1 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 4-2 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 3-0 Home 6/19/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics - Away 6/23/2022 Athletics - Away 6/24/2022 Angels - Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/16/2022 Red Sox W 4-3 Away 6/17/2022 Royals L 5-1 Home 6/18/2022 Royals L 2-0 Home 6/19/2022 Royals W 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mariners - Home 6/23/2022 Mariners - Home 6/24/2022 Royals - Away 6/25/2022 Royals - Away 6/26/2022 Royals - Away 6/27/2022 Yankees - Away

