How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with his teammates after the final out against the Kansas City Royals at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford head into the second of a three-game series against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Mariners are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (272 total).
  • The Mariners are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 219 (3.2 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France has recorded a team-high batting average of .320 and leads the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 45.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, France is 51st in home runs and 14th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .277.
  • Crawford is 149th in homers and 201st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Julio Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .272.
  • Eugenio Suarez has collected a team-high 13 home runs.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown is batting .210 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Brown is 57th in homers and 66th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .211 with an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Murphy ranks 76th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 102nd in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 46 base hits, an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .330 this season.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland in batting average (.226) this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Angels

W 8-1

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 4-2

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/16/2022

Red Sox

W 4-3

Away

6/17/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Home

6/18/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
