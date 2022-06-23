How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/22/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford head into the second of a three-game series against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- The Mariners are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.9 runs per game (272 total).
- The Mariners are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 219 (3.2 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France has recorded a team-high batting average of .320 and leads the Mariners in runs batted in with a mark of 45.
- Of all hitters in the majors, France is 51st in home runs and 14th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .277.
- Crawford is 149th in homers and 201st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Julio Rodriguez has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .272.
- Eugenio Suarez has collected a team-high 13 home runs.
Athletics Impact Players
- Seth Brown is batting .210 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Brown is 57th in homers and 66th in RBI.
- Sean Murphy is batting .211 with an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- Murphy ranks 76th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 102nd in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 46 base hits, an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .330 this season.
- Tony Kemp leads Oakland in batting average (.226) this season.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/17/2022
Angels
W 8-1
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
L 4-2
Home
6/18/2022
Angels
L 3-0
Home
6/19/2022
Angels
L 4-0
Home
6/21/2022
Athletics
W 8-2
Away
6/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
6/24/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/25/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/26/2022
Angels
-
Away
6/27/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/16/2022
Red Sox
W 4-3
Away
6/17/2022
Royals
L 5-1
Home
6/18/2022
Royals
L 2-0
Home
6/19/2022
Royals
W 4-0
Home
6/21/2022
Mariners
L 8-2
Home
6/22/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/23/2022
Mariners
-
Home
6/24/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/25/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/26/2022
Royals
-
Away
6/27/2022
Yankees
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)