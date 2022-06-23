How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy take the field at Oakland Coliseum against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 281, four per game.
  • The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 219 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 45, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .319.
  • Of all batters in the majors, France's home runs rank him 52nd, and his RBI tally places him 14th.
  • Crawford is hitting .281 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 157th in home runs and 182nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .276.
  • Jesse Winker has 10 doubles, six home runs and 44 walks while batting .219.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 32.
  • Brown is 59th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Murphy is batting .216 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
  • Murphy is currently 78th in homers and 105th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .214/.278/.330.
  • Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .222 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Angels

L 4-2

Home

6/18/2022

Angels

L 3-0

Home

6/19/2022

Angels

L 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Away

6/22/2022

Athletics

W 9-0

Away

6/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

6/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/26/2022

Angels

-

Away

6/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

6/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/17/2022

Royals

L 5-1

Home

6/18/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Home

6/19/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

6/21/2022

Mariners

L 8-2

Home

6/22/2022

Mariners

L 9-0

Home

6/23/2022

Mariners

-

Home

6/24/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/25/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/26/2022

Royals

-

Away

6/27/2022

Yankees

-

Away

6/28/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18578914
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Ole Miss

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Travelers Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Jabari Smith
SI Guide

It’s NBA Draft Day

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy