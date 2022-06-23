How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy take the field at Oakland Coliseum against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.

The Mariners rank 25th in runs scored with 281, four per game.

The Mariners rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 219 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .272 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

The Mariners are lead in runs batted in by Ty France with a mark of 45, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .319.

Of all batters in the majors, France's home runs rank him 52nd, and his RBI tally places him 14th.

Crawford is hitting .281 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks.

Crawford ranks 157th in home runs and 182nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .276.

Jesse Winker has 10 doubles, six home runs and 44 walks while batting .219.

Athletics Impact Players

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with nine and runs batted in with 32.

Brown is 59th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Murphy is batting .216 with an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Murphy is currently 78th in homers and 105th in RBI in the major leagues.

Elvis Andrus has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .214/.278/.330.

Tony Kemp leads Oakland with a .222 batting average.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Angels L 4-2 Home 6/18/2022 Angels L 3-0 Home 6/19/2022 Angels L 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Away 6/22/2022 Athletics W 9-0 Away 6/23/2022 Athletics - Away 6/24/2022 Angels - Away 6/25/2022 Angels - Away 6/26/2022 Angels - Away 6/27/2022 Orioles - Home 6/28/2022 Orioles - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/17/2022 Royals L 5-1 Home 6/18/2022 Royals L 2-0 Home 6/19/2022 Royals W 4-0 Home 6/21/2022 Mariners L 8-2 Home 6/22/2022 Mariners L 9-0 Home 6/23/2022 Mariners - Home 6/24/2022 Royals - Away 6/25/2022 Royals - Away 6/26/2022 Royals - Away 6/27/2022 Yankees - Away 6/28/2022 Yankees - Away

