The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will send Luis Patino and Paul Blackburn to the mound, respectively, on Monday at Tropicana Field. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays ranked 14th in the league with a .243 batting average.

Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).

Last year the Rays ranked 10th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Athletics had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 21st among MLB teams.

The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.

The Athletics had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Rays Impact Players

Brandon Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.

Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 20 homers and 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.

Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.

Tony Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.

Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.

Sean Murphy collected 85 hits, posted an OBP of .306 and a .405 SLG.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/9/2022 Orioles W 5-3 Home 4/10/2022 Orioles W 8-0 Home 4/11/2022 Athletics - Home 4/12/2022 Athletics - Home 4/13/2022 Athletics - Home 4/14/2022 Athletics - Home 4/15/2022 White Sox - Away 4/16/2022 White Sox - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Phillies L 9-5 Away 4/9/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/10/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays - Away 4/13/2022 Rays - Away 4/14/2022 Rays - Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away

