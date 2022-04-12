How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 11, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) scores a run during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will play on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. Adam Oller will start for Oakland, aiming to shut down Brandon Lowe and company.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays had the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).
  • Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).
  • Last year the Rays ranked 10th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.
  • The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
  • The Athletics had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Rays Impact Players

  • Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.
  • Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.
  • Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.
  • Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.
  • Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Home

4/9/2022

Orioles

W 5-3

Home

4/10/2022

Orioles

W 8-0

Home

4/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Phillies

L 9-5

Away

4/9/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
