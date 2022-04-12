How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Apr 11, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) scores a run during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will play on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. Adam Oller will start for Oakland, aiming to shut down Brandon Lowe and company.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays had the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).

Last year the Rays ranked 10th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.

The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.

The Athletics had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).

Rays Impact Players

Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.

Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.

Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Athletics Impact Players

Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.

Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.

Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.

Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/9/2022 Orioles W 5-3 Home 4/10/2022 Orioles W 8-0 Home 4/11/2022 Athletics - Home 4/12/2022 Athletics - Home 4/13/2022 Athletics - Home 4/14/2022 Athletics - Home 4/15/2022 White Sox - Away 4/16/2022 White Sox - Away 4/17/2022 White Sox - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Phillies L 9-5 Away 4/9/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/10/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays - Away 4/13/2022 Rays - Away 4/14/2022 Rays - Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away

