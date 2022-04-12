How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will play on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. Adam Oller will start for Oakland, aiming to shut down Brandon Lowe and company.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rays had the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).
- Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).
- Last year the Rays ranked 10th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.
- The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
- The Athletics had the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.317).
Rays Impact Players
- Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.
- Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.
- Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.
Athletics Impact Players
- Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.
- Tony Kemp hit .279 with an OBP of .382 and a slugging percentage of .418.
- Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.
- Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.
Rays and Athletics Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Home
4/9/2022
Orioles
W 5-3
Home
4/10/2022
Orioles
W 8-0
Home
4/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/14/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/16/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/17/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Phillies
L 9-5
Away
4/9/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Away
4/10/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Away
4/11/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/13/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/14/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
How To Watch
April
12
2022
Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)