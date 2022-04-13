How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by center fielder Seth Brown (15) after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Shane McClanahan will try to shut down Tony Kemp and company when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays' .243 batting average ranked 14th in MLB.

Last season the Rays were the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.3 runs per game (857 total).

Last year the Rays ranked 10th in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Athletics ranked 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.

The Athletics had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Brandon Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.

Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.

Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.

Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.

Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.

Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/9/2022 Orioles W 5-3 Home 4/10/2022 Orioles W 8-0 Home 4/11/2022 Athletics - Home 4/12/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Home 4/13/2022 Athletics - Home 4/14/2022 Athletics - Home 4/15/2022 White Sox - Away 4/16/2022 White Sox - Away 4/17/2022 White Sox - Away 4/18/2022 Cubs - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Phillies L 9-5 Away 4/9/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/10/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays L 9-8 Away 4/13/2022 Rays - Away 4/14/2022 Rays - Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/18/2022 Orioles - Home

