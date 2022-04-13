How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Shane McClanahan will try to shut down Tony Kemp and company when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Rays' .243 batting average ranked 14th in MLB.
- Last season the Rays were the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.3 runs per game (857 total).
- Last year the Rays ranked 10th in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics ranked 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
- The Athletics had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.
Rays Impact Players
- Brandon Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.
- Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.
- Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.
Athletics Impact Players
- Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.
- Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.
- Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.
- Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.
Rays and Athletics Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Orioles
W 2-1
Home
4/9/2022
Orioles
W 5-3
Home
4/10/2022
Orioles
W 8-0
Home
4/11/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/12/2022
Athletics
W 9-8
Home
4/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/14/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/16/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/17/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/18/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Phillies
L 9-5
Away
4/9/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Away
4/10/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Away
4/11/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/12/2022
Rays
L 9-8
Away
4/13/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/14/2022
Rays
-
Away
4/15/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/17/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/18/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)