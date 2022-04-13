How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by center fielder Seth Brown (15) after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by center fielder Seth Brown (15) after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Shane McClanahan will try to shut down Tony Kemp and company when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .243 batting average ranked 14th in MLB.
  • Last season the Rays were the second-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.3 runs per game (857 total).
  • Last year the Rays ranked 10th in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics ranked 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Athletics were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 743 total runs last season.
  • The Athletics had an OBP of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Brandon Lowe finished with a .247 average last season, with 39 home runs and 99 RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished with a .256 average, 13 home runs and 64 RBI last season.
  • Manuel Margot collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .313 and a .382 SLG.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.
  • Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.
  • Elvis Andrus finished with a .243 average, three home runs and 37 RBI last season.
  • Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Orioles

W 2-1

Home

4/9/2022

Orioles

W 5-3

Home

4/10/2022

Orioles

W 8-0

Home

4/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/12/2022

Athletics

W 9-8

Home

4/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Phillies

L 9-5

Away

4/9/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

L 9-8

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17909075
NBA

How to Watch Play-in Tournament: Hornets at Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas59 seconds ago
Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to control the ball around Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Apr 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) tries to control the ball around Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
USATSI_18078713
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at White Sox

By Evan Lazar59 seconds ago
USATSI_17201825
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch LOTTE Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas59 seconds ago
USATSI_13560509
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

By Adam Childs59 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by center fielder Seth Brown (15) after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_18080561
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Rays

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy