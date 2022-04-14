How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Irvin will try to shut down Randy Arozarena and company when the Oakland Athletics play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .243 batting average ranked 14th in the league.
  • Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).
  • Last year the Rays ranked 10th in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.
  • The Athletics scored 743 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.
  • The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Brandon Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.
  • Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.
  • Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.
  • Tony Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.
  • Elvis Andrus finished last season with three home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .243.
  • Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Orioles

W 5-3

Home

4/10/2022

Orioles

W 8-0

Home

4/11/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/12/2022

Athletics

W 9-8

Home

4/13/2022

Athletics

L 4-2

Home

4/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/18/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/19/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/10/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

4/11/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/12/2022

Rays

L 9-8

Away

4/13/2022

Rays

W 4-2

Away

4/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/17/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/18/2022

Orioles

-

Home

4/19/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Oakland Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
