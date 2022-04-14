How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Irvin will try to shut down Randy Arozarena and company when the Oakland Athletics play the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays' .243 batting average ranked 14th in the league.

Last season the Rays scored the second-most runs in baseball (857 total, 5.3 per game).

Last year the Rays ranked 10th in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Athletics' .238 batting average ranked 21st in the league last season.

The Athletics scored 743 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

The Athletics had an on-base percentage of .317 last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

Rays Impact Players

Brandon Lowe slugged 39 home runs and collected 99 RBI last season while batting .247.

Arozarena posted a .274 average with 69 RBI.

Yandy Diaz finished last season with 13 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .256.

Manuel Margot hit .254 with an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .382.

Athletics Impact Players

Jed Lowrie finished last season with a .245 average and 69 RBI.

Tony Kemp collected 92 hits, posted an OBP of .382 and a .418 SLG.

Elvis Andrus finished last season with three home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .243.

Sean Murphy hit .216 with an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .405.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Orioles W 5-3 Home 4/10/2022 Orioles W 8-0 Home 4/11/2022 Athletics - Home 4/12/2022 Athletics W 9-8 Home 4/13/2022 Athletics L 4-2 Home 4/14/2022 Athletics - Home 4/15/2022 White Sox - Away 4/16/2022 White Sox - Away 4/17/2022 White Sox - Away 4/18/2022 Cubs - Away 4/19/2022 Cubs - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/10/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 4/11/2022 Rays - Away 4/12/2022 Rays L 9-8 Away 4/13/2022 Rays W 4-2 Away 4/14/2022 Rays - Away 4/15/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/16/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/17/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/18/2022 Orioles - Home 4/19/2022 Orioles - Home

