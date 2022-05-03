How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

May 1, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) slides at home during the second inning against Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Sheldon Neuse and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays are ninth in the league with a .240 batting average.

The Rays rank 17th in runs scored with 90, 4.1 per game.

The Rays' .315 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.

The Athletics rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.

The Athletics have scored 84 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .277 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco paces the Rays with four home runs and 13 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .313.

Including all batters in the majors, Franco is 23rd in home runs and 28th in RBI.

Diaz has two doubles, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .298.

Diaz ranks 155th in home runs and 230th in RBI so far this season.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Taylor Walls has two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while batting .256.

Athletics Impact Players

Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.328) this season.

Neuse ranks 82nd in home runs and 28th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .210.

Murphy is 23rd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 21st in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.333/.274.

Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .288. He's slugging .310 on the year.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Mariners W 3-2 Home 4/28/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 4/29/2022 Twins W 6-1 Home 4/30/2022 Twins L 9-1 Home 5/1/2022 Twins L 9-3 Home 5/2/2022 Athletics - Away 5/3/2022 Athletics - Away 5/4/2022 Athletics - Away 5/5/2022 Mariners - Away 5/6/2022 Mariners - Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away

