How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/2/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) slides at home during the second inning against Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Sheldon Neuse and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays are ninth in the league with a .240 batting average.
  • The Rays rank 17th in runs scored with 90, 4.1 per game.
  • The Rays' .315 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Athletics rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
  • The Athletics have scored 84 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .277 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Wander Franco paces the Rays with four home runs and 13 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .313.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Franco is 23rd in home runs and 28th in RBI.
  • Diaz has two doubles, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .298.
  • Diaz ranks 155th in home runs and 230th in RBI so far this season.
  • Brandon Lowe is hitting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Taylor Walls has two doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while batting .256.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.328) this season.
  • Neuse ranks 82nd in home runs and 28th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .210.
  • Murphy is 23rd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 21st in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .247/.333/.274.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .288. He's slugging .310 on the year.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/27/2022

Mariners

W 3-2

Home

4/28/2022

Mariners

W 2-1

Home

4/29/2022

Twins

W 6-1

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

L 9-1

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

L 9-3

Home

5/2/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/4/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/5/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

W 1-0

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

L 9-8

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

L 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
