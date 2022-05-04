How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

May 2, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) is greeted by Wander Franco (5) after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will send Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn, respectively, out to start when the two clubs face off on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.242).

The Rays rank 12th in runs scored with 96, 4.2 per game.

The Rays rank 13th in the league with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Athletics rank 20th in the league with 85 total runs scored this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .270.

Rays Impact Players

Wander Franco leads the Rays in home runs (four), runs batted in (14) and has posted a team-best batting average of .322.

Franco's home runs rank him 24th in baseball, and he is 21st in RBI.

Yandy Diaz is batting .306 with two doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Diaz ranks 84th in home runs and 201st in RBI in the big leagues.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .184 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Manuel Margot has three doubles and six walks while hitting .286.

Athletics Impact Players

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.310) this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Neuse is 84th in homers and 31st in RBI.

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .202.

Among all major league hitters, Murphy ranks 24th in home runs and 21st in RBI.

Tony Kemp has 18 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.318/.260.

Elvis Andrus has collected 14 hits this season and has an OBP of .277. He's slugging .297 on the year.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/28/2022 Mariners W 2-1 Home 4/29/2022 Twins W 6-1 Home 4/30/2022 Twins L 9-1 Home 5/1/2022 Twins L 9-3 Home 5/2/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 5/3/2022 Athletics - Away 5/4/2022 Athletics - Away 5/5/2022 Mariners - Away 5/6/2022 Mariners - Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/27/2022 Giants W 1-0 Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays L 6-1 Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away

