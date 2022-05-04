How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Kevin Smith on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rays' .247 batting average is fourth-best in the league.

The Rays are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (106 total).

The Rays' .316 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Athletics rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.

The Athletics have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 92 (3.8 per game).

The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

Franco leads the Rays in home runs (four), runs batted in (14) and has put up a team-best batting average of .319.

In all of baseball, Franco is 28th in homers and 25th in RBI.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .318 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Diaz ranks 89th in home runs and 180th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Manuel Margot is batting .294 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .189 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .329. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Neuse ranks 89th in homers and 25th in RBI.

Sean Murphy is batting .213 this season with a team-high four home runs and 15 RBI.

Overall, Murphy ranks 28th in homers and 15th in RBI this season.

Tony Kemp is slashing .234/.318/.260 this season for the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus has 14 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .286 this season.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Twins W 6-1 Home 4/30/2022 Twins L 9-1 Home 5/1/2022 Twins L 9-3 Home 5/2/2022 Athletics W 6-1 Away 5/3/2022 Athletics W 10-7 Away 5/4/2022 Athletics - Away 5/5/2022 Mariners - Away 5/6/2022 Mariners - Away 5/7/2022 Mariners - Away 5/8/2022 Mariners - Away 5/9/2022 Angels - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Guardians L 9-8 Home 4/30/2022 Guardians L 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Guardians L 7-3 Home 5/2/2022 Rays L 6-1 Home 5/3/2022 Rays L 10-7 Home 5/4/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Twins - Away 5/7/2022 Twins - Away 5/8/2022 Twins - Away 5/9/2022 Tigers - Away 5/10/2022 Tigers - Home

