How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/4/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Kevin Smith on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Rays vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rays vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .247 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Rays are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (106 total).
  • The Rays' .316 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
  • The Athletics rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.
  • The Athletics have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 92 (3.8 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rays Impact Players

  • Franco leads the Rays in home runs (four), runs batted in (14) and has put up a team-best batting average of .319.
  • In all of baseball, Franco is 28th in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Yandy Diaz is hitting .318 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Diaz ranks 89th in home runs and 180th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Manuel Margot is batting .294 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
  • Brandon Lowe is hitting .189 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland with a batting average of .329. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Neuse ranks 89th in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Sean Murphy is batting .213 this season with a team-high four home runs and 15 RBI.
  • Overall, Murphy ranks 28th in homers and 15th in RBI this season.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .234/.318/.260 this season for the Athletics.
  • Elvis Andrus has 14 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .286 this season.

Rays and Athletics Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Twins

W 6-1

Home

4/30/2022

Twins

L 9-1

Home

5/1/2022

Twins

L 9-3

Home

5/2/2022

Athletics

W 6-1

Away

5/3/2022

Athletics

W 10-7

Away

5/4/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/5/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/6/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/7/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/9/2022

Angels

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

L 9-8

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

L 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

L 7-3

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

L 6-1

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

L 10-7

Home

5/4/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/7/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/8/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/9/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/10/2022

Tigers

-

Home

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
