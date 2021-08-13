How to Watch A's at Rangers

The Oakland A's are looking to win their eighth game in a row when they head to Texas for the first of their three-game set.

The Oakland A's have been red-hot lately, winning their last seven games including a 17-0 drubbing of the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. The winning streak has pulled the A's to within a game and half of the first-place Houston Astros. Clutch hitting and good pitching have been the catalyst during this streak.

These two teams met last weekend when the A's swept the Rangers. Those three losses for Texas were a part of the recent string of eight losses in nine games. The Rangers haven't been a top team all year, but after trading away All-Star Joey Gallo to the Yankees, they have slid even further. At this point, they're just looking to play spoiler the rest of the year, as they sit 35 games under .500 and 20 and a half games back of the Astros.

The Oakland A's send Cole Irvin (8-10, 3.45 ERA) to the mound to start the series. Irvin has gone just 2-3 in his last five starts but went seven strong innings in his last outing, a win, against the Rangers. The Rangers will go with Dane Dunning (7-7, 4.05 ERA) in hopes to slow down the scorching A's. Dunning has won his last two starts, but they were against the Diamondbacks and Angels. The A's are a much better team and will make it tough for Dunning to go deep into the game.

