How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Oakland Coliseum. Frankie Montas will be on the mound for Oakland, with first pitch at 4:07 PM ET.

Athletics vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Athletics vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Athletics have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.208).

The Athletics rank 13th in runs scored with 54, 3.9 per game.

The Athletics rank 26th in the league with a .273 on-base percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Rangers are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 59 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with three home runs and runs batted in, driving in 10.

Among all major league batters, Murphy ranks 69th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Tony Kemp is batting .273 to lead the lineup.

Including all MLB hitters, Kemp ranks 204th in home runs and 227th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus is hitting .174 with three doubles and seven walks.

Cristian Pache is batting .200 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Rangers Impact Players

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.413) and runs batted in (eight) this season.

Lowe ranks 90th in home runs and 35th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with two while driving in seven runs and slugging .348.

Garcia is 40th in homers and 44th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Andy Ibanez has nine hits this season and a slash line of .220/.238/.341.

Jonah Heim has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .400. He's slugging .529 on the year.

Athletics and Rangers Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Orioles W 5-1 Home 4/19/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Home 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers - Home 4/24/2022 Rangers - Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Angels L 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Away 4/20/2022 Mariners L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Away 4/22/2022 Athletics W 8-1 Away 4/23/2022 Athletics - Away 4/24/2022 Athletics - Away 4/25/2022 Astros - Home 4/26/2022 Astros - Home 4/27/2022 Astros - Home 4/28/2022 Astros - Home

