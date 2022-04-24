How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with second baseman Nick Allen (2) after Allen scored a run against the Baltimore Orioles () during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Sunday at Oakland Coliseum against Garrett Richards, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Rangers vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.235).

The Rangers have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (71 total runs).

The Rangers' .302 on-base percentage is 17th in the league.

The Athletics' .210 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Athletics have scored 67 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .275 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

The Rangers are lead in runs batted in by Nate Lowe with a mark of nine, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .382.

Lowe's home runs rank him 105th in baseball, and he is 30th in RBI.

Jonah Heim has hit two home runs with nine RBI. Each lead his team.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with two long balls.

Corey Seager has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .259.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy leads Oakland with three home runs this season. He's batting .242 with 11 RBI.

Murphy's home run total puts him 19th in MLB, and he is 13th in RBI.

Tony Kemp is batting .264 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .283 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Kemp ranks 221st in homers and 250th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .340 this season.

Seth Brown is a key run producer for Oakland with a .188 average, two homers and 12 RBI.

Rangers and Athletics Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Away 4/20/2022 Mariners L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Away 4/22/2022 Athletics W 8-1 Away 4/23/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 4/24/2022 Athletics - Away 4/25/2022 Astros - Home 4/26/2022 Astros - Home 4/27/2022 Astros - Home 4/28/2022 Astros - Home 4/29/2022 Braves - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Orioles W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Home 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers - Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home

